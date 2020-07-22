Micropositives: The little things that do a lot | Equality Group

Businesses have become increasingly aware of microaggressions: small, seemingly unimportant behaviours that can nonetheless have detrimental effects on workplaces and the people who work there.

Research has linked experiences of microaggressions to a number of problems including lower self-esteem, more stress, and more depression. Small negatives can indeed have large effects.

However, the reverse is also true. Research has also uncovered a number of small things that can have similarly large and positive effects on your business and your employees.

This White paper is a scientifically-grounded, up-to-date look at these Micropositives; small but powerful steps toward a more inclusive and more productive workplace.

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

Don’t forget, you can also follow us via our social media channels for the latest up-to-date gender news. Click to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.