0
22/07/2020

Micropositives: The little things that do a lot | Equality Group

Equality Group

Businesses have become increasingly aware of microaggressions: small, seemingly unimportant behaviours that can nonetheless have detrimental effects on workplaces and the people who work there.

Research has linked experiences of microaggressions to a number of problems including lower self-esteem, more stress, and more depression. Small negatives can indeed have large effects.

However, the reverse is also true. Research has also uncovered a number of small things that can have similarly large and positive effects on your business and your employees.

This White paper is a scientifically-grounded, up-to-date look at these Micropositives; small but powerful steps toward a more inclusive and more productive workplace.

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs.

