11/01/2022
, ,

Midlife Maelstrom: Take the Menopause Reboot survey and help raise awareness of women’s midlife challenges

Midlife Maelstrom: Menopause Reboot Survey

Take the Menopause Reboot survey and help raise awareness of women’s midlife challenges!

47 per cent of menopausal women say the COVID-19 pandemic has made the emotional symptoms of the menopause worse; while a third experienced exacerbated physical symptoms.

43 per cent claim COVID-19 has reduced the amount of support available to help them with their symptoms. The experts warn that this has exacerbated feelings of isolation.

Perimenopause and menopause hits women hard at the prime of their careers. Launched by Christina Ioannidis, award-winning transformation consultant and coach, this survey aims to obtain insights on one of the biggest issues facing women in their greatest transition yet. 

By taking and sharing this survey, whether you are pre-menopausal (yet know something is not quite right), or post-menopausal, your views count!

This survey will take approximately five minutes to complete.

TAKE THE SURVEY

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

