Misogyny to be recorded as a hate crime by police

Police will record misogyny as a hate crime, following pressure from campaigners calling for increased protection for women’s safety.

From the autumn, constabularies in England and Wales will now be ordered by the Home Office to record all crimes that are believed to be motivated by ‘hostility based on’ the victim’s sex. Among the crimes will be harassment, stalking and sexual offences. Although seven police forces already record misogyny as a hate crime, the move means 42 constabularies will now have to follow suit.

However, Home Office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford said the change would initially only be implemented on an ‘experimental basis’, with a long-term decision expected after the Law Commission’s review into hate crime is complete.

The move comes after the Government faced increased pressure from campaigners urging them to protect women’s safety on UK streets.

Calls for more measures to help protect women’s safety on UK streets has heighten after a weekend of vigils for Sarah Everard.