Misogyny to be recorded as a hate crime by police

Police will record misogyny as a hate crime, following pressure from campaigners calling for increased protection for women’s safety.
From the autumn, constabularies in England and Wales will now be ordered by the Home Office to record all crimes that are believed to be motivated by ‘hostility based on’ the victim’s sex. Among the crimes will be harassment, stalking and sexual offences.
Although seven police forces already record misogyny as a hate crime, the move means 42 constabularies will now have to follow suit.
Candlelit vigils took place on doorsteps across the country in memory of Everard, and all women affected by and lost to violence.
The doorstep vigil came hours after hundreds of people gathered at Clapham Common in south London, despite a planned event being cancelled because it risked breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules.
Shocking images and footage have since emerged of police clashing with those attending the vigil, with calls for Met Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick to resign over the incident.
Everard was a 33 year-old marketing executive, originally from York.
She vanished while walking from a friend’s house in Clapham to her home in Brixton. A police officer has since been arrested on charges of kidnapping and murder, after her body was found in woodland in Kent.
