More women in private equity than ever considering starting their own firm

Speaking about the findings, Investec’s Helen Lucas said, “Everyone who starts their own firm does so for their own reasons and these reasons will often be deeply personal.”

“But this increase in the number of women looking to found their own GP is encouraging on two fronts.”

“Firstly, it identifies the industry as one where a female entrepreneur feels that they can be successful.”

“Secondly, it starts to redress the gender imbalance at the top of private equity firms.”

“It’s encouraging to see that sentiment has improved among female partners despite a challenging 2020 with the pandemic.”

“The fact that there are significantly more female partners wanting to start their own private equity practice is an exciting shift for the industry, and I hope this means we will begin to see more inspiring female-led firms.”

However, while there have been steady improvements in some areas, it is clear that pay equality is still an area of significant concern from both a gender and ethnicity perspective.”

“It is understandable that change isn’t something that will happen overnight in such an established industry, but it is worrying to think that partners believe their career prospects would be better if they were a different gender or race.”

“Having transparency around the gender pay gap is still an important way to help tackle this challenge, but true change will come from building a more diverse leadership in the private equity industry, overall”