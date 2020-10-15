Morgan Stanley 2021 Return to Work Programme

In today’s world, successful careers are fluid and often do not follow a traditional path.

At Morgan Stanley, we see great potential in people who have taken a career break for two years or more and are now looking to return to their chosen profession. Morgan Stanley’s Return to Work programme is an opportunity to re-engage. During the 12-week paid programme, participants are placed in businesses that complement their skills and experience. Upon completion of the programme, participants may receive an offer of employment.

Morgan Stanley is more than a leading financial services firm. With offices spanning 41 countries, our talented and passionate people across the globe bring excellence and integrity to everything we do. Our diverse employees work together, to deliver exceptional ideas and solutions to the world’s most complex challenges.

We invite you to apply for the Return to Work programme in London, with opportunities available across the Firm. You will receive continuous training, mentorship and professional development to help you learn new skills, build relationships and gain new on-the-job experiences.

You will be:

Currently on a career break of at least two years

Interested in returning to work on a permanent basis

You will have:

Experience within financial or professional services or a directly relevant area

Excellent leadership, interpersonal and communication skills

Strong problem-solving with analytical skills

The Programme

Our 12-week paid Return to Work programme will run virtually from 11 March to 4 June, 2021. The programme is an opportunity for experienced professionals to re-enter the workplace and continue their career in a high performing environment. During the programme participants will network with colleagues and senior leaders from across the Firm and receive training and support to refresh their skills, whilst working within one team.

At the end of the programme participants will be ready to take the next step in their career with the possibility of a permanent role at Morgan Stanley. Programme opportunities are across the Firm and participants are placed in roles based on their skills, interests and experience.

Application Process

To learn more about the programme and to apply, please visit: www.morganstanley.com/returntowork by Sunday, 25 October, 2020.

If you have any questions, please e-mail: [email protected]

We also encourage career returners to directly apply for permanent vacancies via Supported Hiring. For further information on the permanent positions available at Morgan Stanley, please visit: http://www.morganstanley.com/people/experienced-professionals.

Morgan Stanley is an equal opportunities employer. We work to provide a supportive and inclusive environment where all individuals can maximise their full potential. Our skilled and creative workforce is comprised of individuals drawn from a broad cross section of the global communities in which we operate and who reflect a variety of backgrounds, talents, perspectives and experiences. Our strong commitment to a culture of inclusion is evident through our constant focus on recruiting, developing and advancing individuals based on their skills and talents.

Given the continued spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), all interviews will be conducted by phone or virtual connection to protect our candidates and employees

