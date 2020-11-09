Moving the Dial on Race: A Practical Guide on Workplace Inclusion | CMI

The CMI Race network supports people to create more equal, diverse and inclusive organisations by driving change through professional leadership and management practices.

The series of shocks and tragic events in 2020 has sparked conversations, heightened awareness and renewed a commitment by many organisations to make their workplace more equitable.

We understand that to truly move the dial on race will require significant efforts across society and that the conversation around race is passionate, emotional, political and often divisive. We recognise that this guidance alone is not enough but we are committed to the ongoing work required to dig deep into the conversation and support our members.

Managers are crucial to institute zero-tolerance to racism in organisations in practical ways. They are key to developing a culture that empowers people to connect and feel safe to share their own experiences. At CMI, we draw from our wide reach across different types of organisations in different parts of the economy to share best practice. This is the best way we can support leaders and managers in all organisations – large and small – as they strive to make real change happen.