Network Spotlight: Women Like Me

Tell us a bit about your network

Women Like Me started quite organically in August 2018, and this was created to meet women who were from BAME backgrounds working in the tech or creative industries so we can support and help each other in the work environment. I am currently leading the network of 200 members but plan to let everyone in the group take on this leadership role in 2020.

What is your network’s prime objective?

Women Like Me are a collective of women that work or are interested in STEAM industries. We advocate, support and empower women from BAME backgrounds who are underrepresented in industry.

How is your network helping women to progress in the workplace?

Women Like Me is helping women progress in the work place in varied ways. Our case studies include women being inspired to start BAME networks within their workplaces, helped women secure jobs when speaking about what networks they belong to outside the workplace and provides emotional support in difficult situations.

Tell us about your events?

Women Like Me have monthly events where we choose different topics and themes to focus on depending on real-life conversations with members of the group ranging from entrepreneurship to mental health to AI. If it is important to you, we will find a way to analyse and discuss the social issues.

What should we expect if we join?

If you join Women Like Me you will be able to attend adhoc, unique and varied events and connect with like-minded women working in STEAM industries.

How do our members join your network, is there a fee?

Membership to join Women Like Me is currently free but we will be converting into a collective where it will be between £50.00 – £100.00 to join officially.

What advice would you give to anyone who is joining a network for the first time?

When joining a network make sure to be an active member by introducing yourself and keeping in contact with people in that group.

Any top tips for new networkers? Why is building your network important?

My top tips for networkers are to put yourself out there when speaking about your ideas or initiatives to people. This is the only way you can make real connections and avoid the “What do you do?” and “What brings you here?” kind of questions. Women Like Me solely exist because of the connections and relationships I have built with like-mined women with similar values and aims.

Finally, what’s next for your network?

The next steps for the Women Like Me collective is to change our model to a cooperative style where everybody is given full reign to create their own events or launch ideas with equal governance.