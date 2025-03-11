Networking know-how | How senior women in marketing and tech leverage business communities

Networking know-how | How senior women in marketing and tech are leaning into and leveraging the power of business communities.

On the face of it, networking may not seem revolutionary. Finding contacts, making links, getting your name out there: it’s no big secret. But, of course, as with so many things in life, women in business face more barriers to unlocking its potential than men.

Yet strong networks are a vital part of professional success, offering support, guidance and empowerment – and when we have them, we’re confident about reaping their rewards. A 2023 report found that more than 90% of women felt their network could “support or advance” their career, while over 80% credited it for landing board seats, c-suite positions and higher pay.

For International Women’s Day 2025, five marketing and tech leaders share their experiences of networks and groups that have supported and inspired them over the years, as well as demystifying the process of seeking out, or even creating, your own.

There’s personal and professional value in connecting with those who understand your challenges and spark your creativity; women and non-binary leaders are building communities full of like-minded people seeking confidence, inspiration and collaboration. It’s time to go find yours.

“It’s easier than ever to get involved” | Anna Crowe, Founder and CEO of Crowe PR

“Professional networks, industry groups and support communities are invaluable. In fact, I wouldn’t be where I am today without the communities and people I’ve connected with. These networks can provide mentorship, skill-building and relationships while opening doors. Being surrounded by like-minded individuals fosters confidence, offers guidance and creates a ripple effect of empowerment. I’ve been part of multiple groups at different stages of my journey. The key is knowing what you need at any given time and exploring different networks to find the right fit. When I started Crowe PR, I joined EO Accelerator by Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) to gain tools and connections for scaling my business. All members were in the same phase of life and business. Then, as my company grew, I transitioned to EO, gaining access to a global network of 18,000 entrepreneurs for support and advice. With both in-person and virtual communities available, it’s easier than ever to get involved. If the right community doesn’t exist, create one – start with informal gatherings. A culture of support, collaboration and shared success is essential for everyone to thrive.”

“Success is driven by the people you choose to be around” | Tamara Littleton, Founder and Executive Chair of Social Element and Co-Founder of Polpeo

“I’ve driven my companies forward by being an active member of networks and even creating them when they didn’t exist. Having a strong network is critical for senior women in marketing and tech as your success is driven by the people you choose to be around.

Some key networks for me include Helm, a community where scale-up founders can share experiences openly and learn from each other. The Marketing Society fills my inspiration bucket and allows me to learn from incredible marketing leaders. WACL is the club for senior female leaders in advertising and communications, on a mission to accelerate gender equality. It’s good to be part of a purpose-led club with incredible female role models who lift each other up while making a real difference.

It’s also important to balance bigger networks with small groups that act as my ‘personal board’, providing a space for vulnerability, support and sometimes just belly laughs. These networks include Cabal, Digital Leading Ladies and the LGBTQ+ Founders Forum which I helped kickstart as there was nothing out there for people like me. Communities are critical to success.”

“Engaging is what makes the difference” | Taji Zaminasli, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at AXM (ARS X Machina )

“Every big career move or success story happens because of conversations, advice and support from others. We have leaned into local non-profit organisations, such as SF Big and BAARC, dedicated to the Bay Area advertising industry. Over the years, mentoring and speaking engagements have given us invaluable industry connections; we’ve had the opportunity to engage with networks like Own It by being interviewed on their podcast, which focuses on uplifting women and under-represented advertising agency owners. They have an annual meet-up, offering us a platform to connect with other like-minded owners. But networks only work if you do. Showing up is step one; engaging is what makes the difference. Ask a question if you need help. Offer advice from your own road-tested experience. Even if you don’t believe you have the wisdom to share, you do – no two paths are the same, and that’s precisely what makes your insight valuable. Find the right people. Keep showing up. The future of this industry isn’t built in boardrooms – it’s built in the moments when women come together, swap ideas, and help each other rise.”

“You’ll grow your business and make lifelong friends” | Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven

“When I founded Marketing Maven over 15 years ago, I was 26 and didn’t realise that professional networks, groups and communities that supported women in marketing and tech existed. After graduating from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses programme, I learned about organisations like NAWBO, WPO and Vistage, and about the power of government certifications like SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business, and Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West for the private sector, which also serves as a forum for networking and professional development. On the national marketing front, organisations like PDMI have committees fostering mentorship among marketing leaders. Through these channels, a community of advocates emerges and commerce is conducted with businesses that decision makers know, like and trust. All of these organisations welcome new members; many even have local chapters. Explore the resources that these organisations offer, as you’ll grow your business and make lifelong friends along the way.”

“Instagram has become a great way to network” | Angela Lurssen, Business Development Director at Milestone Advisory

“Working remotely and abroad – as many of us do – online networking platforms such as LinkedIn and Instagram become a lifeline, helping grow networks and keeping them alive. Connecting with the right groups, and sharing content, ideas and feedback, makes the world feel more accessible. Becoming a member of SoDA: Society of Digital agencies recently, I’ve enjoyed the level of interaction and collaboration that drives new business. The same goes for the likes of Helm (formerly The Supper Club) and Agency Hackers: plenty of inspiration and connectivity. I’ve always found there’s a strong correlation with sport and business. Besides creating connection and trust, it’s an excellent icebreaker and drives network longevity. My favourite example of this (I have many!) was creating a 6-strong channel swimming relay team of great people in business that resulted in an M&A transaction, continued business over the years and now lifelong friends, following the interesting experience of training in the icy water of Dover harbour together for six months. More recently, Instagram has become a great way to network and connect with like-minded individuals. Real-life stories drive authenticity. I’ve learnt that if there isn’t a group that taps into your needs, you should create and recruit for your own.”

