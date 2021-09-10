0
10/09/2021
, ,

Nominate a leading female marketer for the 2021 Women in Marketing Awards

Women in Marketing Awards

Nominate a leading female marketer for the 2021 Women in Marketing Awards!

WIM Awards 2021 is one of both reflection and transformation. As we look back on a year like no other with the effects of the global pandemic affecting women and women’s roles in the workplace and home, the awards take strength from their theme of Hope, Humanity, and Healing.

Our wellbeing is never more important than it is now, and as we take time to recover and rebuild, it is important that we champion our achievements that have triumphed in the face of difficulties. As we move forward and heal, this year’s global awards will focus on the digital transformation – both personally and industrywide – and how women’s efforts and sheer strength have hugely contributed to shaping the future of the marketing sphere.

The WiM Awards are open for business across the globe and they are looking for entries for women who have paved the way for change in the Marketing professions in the Asia, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and beyond for your business, your clients or as entrepreneurs.

The Global WiM Awards 2021 will take place in November 2021 at an exclusive location in London, UK. Cast your nominations for your female talent, contacts, colleagues who deserve to be globally showcased for their exceptional work in the Marketing and Communications spheres. Nominations close on 30th September 2021.

Women in Marketing (WiM) is a network created to educate, inspire, connect and recognise women in the marketing and associated professions. The WiM Awards were launched in 2010 to celebrate and recognize the industry’s Leaders, Changemakers and Industry Shapers. Past award winners have included senior executives from Burberry, Google, SAP, Hearst UK, Live Nation Unilever, Discovery and WPP.

NOMINATE NOW

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

