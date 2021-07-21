Nominate someone amazing for The UK Diversity Legal Awards 2021

The UK Diversity Legal Awards are now calling for nominations across the legal profession. Making a nomination for the awards is the perfect opportunity to recognise the hard work that is being done towards achieving meaningful diversity within the legal sector.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity – nominations close on 30th July!

The Awards are open to law firms, chambers, in-house legal teams (private and public sector), suppliers to the legal profession as well as individuals within the legal profession.

Submissions may cover one, some or all aspects of diversity, including gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disabilities, social mobility, access to justice and mental health and wellbeing.