Nominate someone amazing for the UK Diversity Legal Awards 2021

The UK Diversity Legal Awards are now calling for nominations across the legal profession. Making a nomination for the awards is the perfect opportunity to recognise the hard work that is being done towards achieving meaningful diversity within the legal sector.
The Awards are open to law firms, chambers, in-house legal teams (private and public sector), suppliers to the legal profession as well as individuals within the legal profession.
Submissions may cover one, some or all aspects of diversity, including gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disabilities, social mobility, access to justice and mental health and wellbeing.
Nominations close – 30 July 2021
Finalists announced – 6 September 2021
Judging sessions – September-October 2021
Awards ceremony – 30 November 2021
It is the only industry awards in the UK which focus solely on recognising and promoting diversity, inclusion and equality across the legal profession.
Having successfully celebrated its 10th year anniversary with the support of the Solicitors Regulation Authority, LexisNexis, Thomson Reuters, Linklaters, The Law Society of England and Wales and the Bar Council, their 11th Anniversary Awards ceremony in 2021 will continue to promote the successful work and commendable efforts of individuals and organisations who continue to inspire others to follow their lead.