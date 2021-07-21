0
21/07/2021
Nominate someone amazing for the UK Diversity Legal Awards 2021

The UK Diversity Legal Awards 2021

Nominate someone amazing for The UK Diversity Legal Awards 2021

The UK Diversity Legal Awards are now calling for nominations across the legal profession. Making a nomination for the awards is the perfect opportunity to recognise the hard work that is being done towards achieving meaningful diversity within the legal sector.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity – nominations close on 30th July!

The Awards are open to law firms, chambers, in-house legal teams (private and public sector), suppliers to the legal profession as well as individuals within the legal profession.

Submissions may cover one, some or all aspects of diversity, including gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disabilities, social mobility, access to justice and mental health and wellbeing.

CAST YOUR NOMINATION

 

Key Dates

Nominations close – 30 July 2021

Finalists announced – 6 September 2021

Judging sessions – September-October 2021

Awards ceremony – 30 November 2021

 

Watch highlights from the 2019 awards ceremony

The UK Diversity Legal Awards were founded in 2009 to showcase and celebrate the excellent work being done by individuals, teams and organisations to engender greater diversity in the legal profession.

It is the only industry awards in the UK which focus solely on recognising and promoting diversity, inclusion and equality across the legal profession.

Having successfully celebrated its 10th year anniversary with the support of the Solicitors Regulation Authority, LexisNexis, Thomson Reuters, Linklaters, The Law Society of England and Wales and the Bar Council, their 11th Anniversary Awards ceremony in 2021 will continue to promote the successful work and commendable efforts of individuals and organisations who continue to inspire others to follow their lead.

UK Diversity Legal Awards 2021

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

