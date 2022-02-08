Nominations are now open for the 2022 Black British Business Awards

Nominations are now open for the ninth Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards)!

For almost a decade, the BBBAwards have shone a light on the exceptional achievements of Black British business professionals and entrepreneurs who have made extraordinary contributions to the UK economy.

Since their inception, the BBBAwards and its portfolio of change programs have facilitated impactful and enduring cultural change in companies across various sectors, ensuring greater representation of exceptional Black executives in senior roles. Focusing on research-led, impact-oriented initiatives which have driven the talent agenda, the BBBAwards provide a platform to acknowledge, inspire and celebrate Black business stars in the UK.

From editors to litigation lawyers, master tailors to creative directors, the BBBAwards continue to champion talent in all sectors.

The six categories open for nomination for both Rising Stars and Senior Leaders include:

Arts and Media (includes media, design, fashion, performance art, publishing and advertising)

Consumer and Luxury (includes food, beverage, retail, travel, cosmetics and luxury goods)

Entrepreneur (businesses must have been operational for 18+ months prior to April 2022)

Financial Services (includes banks, brokers, payment services, insurance and finance regulators)

Professional Services (includes law, accounting management consultancy)

STEM (includes health, industrial, telecoms, pharmaceuticals, construction, transport and energy)

For the second year running, the BBBAwards will be celebrating an individual of a non-Black background who has been an advocate for diverse equality in business and is a leading voice in the advancement of Black talent through the Ally of the Year Award.

Speaking about the awards. Sophie Chandauka MBE, Executive Founder and Chair of the Black British Business Awards said, “After successfully navigating the challenges of putting on an Awards Ceremony during the pandemic, we are thrilled to announce that this year’s ceremony will be back in person.”

“We are calling on individuals and organisations across the UK to put forward their best and brightest talent.”

“It will be an honour to recognise and reward those who have defied the odds and flourished in an economic and social landscape impacted by the pandemic, paving the way for future generations to follow in their footsteps.”

Nominations will be open for six weeks and will close on the 22nd March.