Nominations are now open for WeAreTheCity’s 2025 Rising Star Awards

For the past decade, the Rising Star Awards have celebrated the exceptional female talent pipeline below management level, recognising the future leaders and role models shaping industries across the UK and beyond. Since launching in 2015, these awards have showcased over 1,050 remarkable women and are proud to return this year to celebrate another 100 outstanding winners from 20 diverse industries.
Nominations are now open via an awards platform, which you can access through the Rising Stars’ website. Nominations will close after a seven week period on 03 March.
A shortlist of ten women from each industry category and ten from the Champion, Global Award for Achievement and Men for Gender Balance categories, alongside three shortlisted companies for the Company of the Year award, will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges. Once the shortlist is announced, we will also open the public votes of support, which enables individuals to show their support for a specific shortlisted individual.
Our Champion award recognises the achievements of five senior individuals, male or female, who are actively supporting the female pipeline outside of their day job. Nominations for this award are individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to gender, e.g. HeForShe supporters, Network Leaders, Directors, MD’s or C-Suite individuals who are championing women either inside or outside their organisations.
Our Men for Gender Balance award recognises the achievements of five senior men who are championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. Nominees must be at least Director level (or equivalent) or above, must demonstrate that they have actively supported the female pipeline either through their current work role or external activities and must be working in the UK.
The Company of the Year award recognises the achievements of a company who can clearly demonstrate that they are actively supporting its female talent pipeline through their initiatives, training, development programmes and internal employee relations and diversity network groups.
The Global Award for Achievement category expands our search for global talent. This category is a female individual who works within any industry, outside of the UK, whose current position is below director level.
All winners will be announced on 04 June and will be invited to celebrate at a prestigious awards ceremony in July 2025.
This is your chance to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent, dedication, and achievements that often go unrecognised. Whether it’s celebrating an inspiring individual or a company leading the charge for equality, your nomination can make all the difference.
Funny Women | Comedy Crash Course
Funny Women’s courses and workshops have helped launch some incredible comedy careers and inspired some great public speakers. They also
We’re committed to building the next generation of comedic talent and our brilliant Comedy Crash Course is an accessible and inclusive fast-track towards performing, writing and creating comedy.
Featuring an hour a day of expert coaching and guidance from brilliant industry experts and an opportunity to perform in an online showcase at the end of the week.
Lynne Parker Founder & CEO, Funny Women CIC, TEDX Speaker, Writer & Facilitator, Comedy Coach and podcast host. Lynne will kickstart the week with a workshop that connects you, builds your confidence and gets your creativity flowing.
Mariana Feijó is a queer, Portuguese multidisciplinary artist, comedian, writer, photographer, content producer and podcaster, with international practice, based in London. Her practice started from a necessity to learn how to communicate and create community. She believes in pushing the boundaries of conventional comedic performance through collaboration and the combining of different art forms.
Emma Boddy is a Personal Performance Coach, Improv Teacher, and Performer with a background in NLP and Solution-Focused Hypnotherapy. Drawing from her own lived experience, she empowers individuals to become their best selves. Known for her innovative approach to personal growth, Emma combines her passion for improv with effective coaching techniques, helping individuals boost their confidence, think on their feet, and embrace playfulness.
Ella Woods is a Development Producer at BBC Studios Audio, Comedy and Entertainment, working across podcasts and radio shows for BBC Radio 4, Audible and more. As a comedy writer and performer she was twice shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Awards, and featured on Radio 1, 2 and 4.
Daily workshops are held on Zoom, from 12.00pm to 1.00pm Monday to Thursday and recorded should you miss a day. All times, UK times!
Culminating in a live online showcase on Friday, where you’ll perform or present your pitch and receive invaluable feedback from facilitators and peers. This is split into two parts with an hour interval 11.30am to 12.30pm & 1.00pm to 2.00pm. All times, UK times!
“I needed to prepare for my first official standup gig and this course was perfect. Packed with information, tips and encouragement. Lovely atmosphere, even on Zoom! The course leaders and speakers were true experts and their feedback was extremely helpful. Brilliant!”
“This course was absolutely exceptional. I was a little scared of it when I signed up but it’s such a brilliant safe space that I didn’t feel out of my comfort zone. The advice was fantastically helpful and the live showcases were exciting and motivating. I really enjoyed every second thank you and am now going to start working on material for a live show!”
“Feels like being on an adventurous playground with your favourite mates.”
“It was a brilliantly diverse line-up of talented industry professionals who gave us great techniques to try out new ideas while giving constructive and helpful feedback.”
“All the guest speakers were excellent. They were kind and non-judgemental and gave us the confidence to try things without filtering ourselves. I would especially recommend this course to people who are starting out in comedy and in need of an extra boost!”
Full price £75 (+ VAT) plus booking fee.
Patreon rate £50 (+VAT) plus booking fee. To find out how to join Patreon all the details are here
Women Pivoting to Digital | Explore What's Possible for Your Career
Lloyds Banking Group ,
Wellington Place Office 11 & 12 Wellington Place Leeds LS1 4AP
Hosted by the Women Pivoting to Digital Taskforce in collaboration with Lloyds Banking Group, this event is for women based
Career changing, coming back to work after an illness or long-term unemployment, or returning after a career break can be daunting, in this session our panellists will talk about barriers and how to overcome them. There will also be a chance to network with women working in tech or women who are also trying to career change.
We encourage women who may not have technical expertise but are still interested in making the switch to a digital role to join us – no prior experience is required!
When: Thursday 28th January from 6-8pm
Where: Lloyds Banking Group, Wellington Place Office, Leeds
Whether you’re feeling unsure about where to start or curious to explore what’s possible, this event offers a supportive environment to ask questions, seek guidance, and start imagining your next steps.
Engaging Panel Discussions – Hear from women who’ve successfully transitioned into digital careers.
Networking Opportunity – Connect with peers, mentors, and industry leaders.
Practical Insights – Gain actionable advice on upskilling, mindset, and embracing new challenges in tech.
Rising Star Awards tips and tricks for an outstanding awards entry with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE
Ever dreamt of stepping into the spotlight at the prestigious Rising
This is your moment to turbocharge your career and leave a lasting impression in your industry. Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE will share insider tips and help you on your path to Rising Star glory.
Funny Women | Stand Up To Stand Out - Winter Warm Up
01/02/2025 10:00 - 17:00(GMT+00:00)
The Groucho Club
W1D 4QB, London
It’s midwinter and the days are short, so ideal for a comedy ‘warm up’ and an opportunity to
We’ve combined elements of our popular Stand Up to Stand Out workshop and the Comedy Crash Course to create a one-day event designed to take you on a comedy journey without it being scary! During the Winter Warm Up you will be introduced to some well know techniques to help you perform, write or create comedy or inject some humour into your everyday interactions, at work or play.
Led by Funny Women founder Lynne Parker with some additional guidance from two incredible guest experts, the day will culminate in a showcase for you to show off what you’ve created.
Lynne Parker, the founder of Funny Women, has been running her comedy workshops since 2009 and has witnessed the genesis of many comedy careers through the Funny Women Awards and our programme of community events. Her initiative and guidance has enabled hundreds of women to gain the confidence to perform on stage and in the boardroom. Now that ‘performances’ have expanded to both in person and online environments, communication and presentation skills are a top priority.
Nic Lamont is an actor, writer and creative producer working in comedy, theatre, television and film. Her work has been featured on BBC, Amazon and Netflix. One half of creepy comedy duo The Twins Macabre, she has toured national and international theatres. Nic’s full length plays dark comedy plays The Darklings, What the Dolls Saw and Mary Shelley: Muthamonster have been produced in venues across London. Specialising in Improvisation and Character Comedy, Nic is also co-director of performing arts company Medway Play Lab CIC and runs regular improvisation workshops in Kent. As part of the Glitter Project, Nic is the Medway Producer for Funny Women, hosting monthly Mentoring Meet-Ups and Open Mic nights.
Anna Coane is a TV series producer with 20 years’ experience of making scripted and unscripted comedy, entertainment and fact/ent shows for all the major broadcasters (including BBC, C4, C5, ITV, Sky, Comedy Central, TLC, and Discovery). She is experienced in the studio, on location, and in the edit, and her credits include The Graham Norton Show, Saturday Kitchen, Live At The Electric, Celebrity Big Brother, Peep Show, and more. Anna has written, script edited, and overseen the script process on numerous series, most recently I Can Do It You Can Too (80 scripts for CBeebies). She has written with/for some of the biggest names in UK comedy and entertainment, including Julian Clary, Josh Widdecombe, Omid Djalili, Alexander Armstrong, Julie Walters, Tom Allen, Suzi Ruffell, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Lowe, Steph Todd and more…
The Groucho Club is the perfect winter hide away for this event. Tea, coffee, morning pastries, light lunch bites and cookies are included in your ticket price. Common food intolerances and preferences are taken into account.
Testimonials:
‘I recently took part in Stand Up to Stand Out. As a woman who has fought her way through business for many years now, determined in my mission to be ‘me’ – I really enjoyed Lynne’s approach. Being yourself, being ready to tell stories, laugh, amuse yourselves and each other – surely that’s all part of life?’
‘Too often we are restricted by the expectations of others, especially as a woman in business. This session was expertly led by Lynne, who made everyone feel welcome, but also emboldened. Within no time, absolute strangers were giggling hysterically and cheering each other on.’
‘I recently attended the Stand Up to Stand Out Workshop at the Groucho Club. It really pushed me out of my comfort zone but I felt supported by Lynne in this. I will be able to use what I learnt about the power of humour and my increased confidence in storytelling to deliver more compelling client presentations and, who knows, maybe even try stand up!’
‘Lynne is the most knowledgeable person I have met during my comedy career and I would recommend her to anyone/if not everyone; whether you’re starting out in comedy or you would like to be better at public speaking/improving your confidence – Lynne is the person to work with – she is hilarious, empowering and incredibly kind.’
‘I had a wonderful time on the Stand Up to Stand Out workshop. Lynne coached us with skill and humanity, creating a community from a group of strangers. And we were all really funny! To any woman thinking of going on the course, I’d say it’s one of the best investments you can make in yourself.’
Half price for members of The Groucho Club and Funny Women Patreon Members.