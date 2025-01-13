BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

Nominations are now open for WeAreTheCity’s 2025 Rising Star Awards

WeAreTheCity are delighted to announce that nominations for our 2025 Rising Star Awards are now open!

For the past decade, the Rising Star Awards have celebrated the exceptional female talent pipeline below management level, recognising the future leaders and role models shaping industries across the UK and beyond. Since launching in 2015, these awards have showcased over 1,050 remarkable women and are proud to return this year to celebrate another 100 outstanding winners from 20 diverse industries.

The process

Nominations are now open via an awards platform, which you can access through the Rising Stars’ website. Nominations will close after a seven week period on 03 March.

A shortlist of ten women from each industry category and ten from the Champion, Global Award for Achievement and Men for Gender Balance categories, alongside three shortlisted companies for the Company of the Year award, will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges. Once the shortlist is announced, we will also open the public votes of support, which enables individuals to show their support for a specific shortlisted individual.

Alongside our Rising Star categories, we are also calling for nominations for Champions, Men for Gender Balance, a Company of the Year, and Global Award for Achievement.

Our Champion award recognises the achievements of five senior individuals, male or female, who are actively supporting the female pipeline outside of their day job. Nominations for this award are individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to gender, e.g. HeForShe supporters, Network Leaders, Directors, MD’s or C-Suite individuals who are championing women either inside or outside their organisations.

Our Men for Gender Balance award recognises the achievements of five senior men who are championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. Nominees must be at least Director level (or equivalent) or above, must demonstrate that they have actively supported the female pipeline either through their current work role or external activities and must be working in the UK.

The Company of the Year award recognises the achievements of a company who can clearly demonstrate that they are actively supporting its female talent pipeline through their initiatives, training, development programmes and internal employee relations and diversity network groups.

The Global Award for Achievement category expands our search for global talent. This category is a female individual who works within any industry, outside of the UK, whose current position is below director level.

All winners will be announced on 04 June and will be invited to celebrate at a prestigious awards ceremony in July 2025.

Award’s Timeline

  • Nominations open: 13 January 2025
  • Nominations close: 03 March 2025
  • Shortlist announced: 29 April 2025
  • Public vote: 29 April – 13 May 2025
  • Winners revealed: 04 June 2025
  • Awards Ceremony: July 2025 (TBC)

Who Can You Nominate?

  • Yourself—self-nominations are welcome!
  • Colleagues, friends, or clients who inspire and deserve recognition.
  • Organisations committed to fostering female talent.
  • Champions and role models who are making a difference.

Submit Your Nomination Today

This is your chance to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent, dedication, and achievements that often go unrecognised. Whether it’s celebrating an inspiring individual or a company leading the charge for equality, your nomination can make all the difference.

Visit the Rising Star Awards website to learn more and submit your nomination.

Together, let’s celebrate the leaders of tomorrow and the champions of today!

Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

