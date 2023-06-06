Nominations for the TechWomen100 Awards 2023 are now open!

The TechWomen100 Awards are now open – who will you nominate?

We are so proud to launch our seventh annual WeAreTechWomen TechWomen100 awards, created to highlight and champion the achievements of the brilliant women in tech who will become our stars of the future.

We have 100 awards for 100 brilliant women in tech across all industries, in all roles and at every level below director.

While we celebrate inspirational women who are up-and-coming through the ranks, we must also give our heartfelt thanks to everyone who actively enables change in the industry. These might be both men and women, organisations, companies and external enablers. We celebrate all the people who are making tech a better, more equal industry and are now looking for nominations across our six categories…