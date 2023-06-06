0
06/06/2023
Nominations for the TechWomen100 Awards 2023 are now open!

TechWomen100 Awards

The TechWomen100 Awards are now open – who will you nominate?

We are so proud to launch our seventh annual WeAreTechWomen TechWomen100 awards, created to highlight and champion the achievements of the brilliant women in tech who will become our stars of the future.

We have 100 awards for 100 brilliant women in tech across all industries, in all roles and at every level below director.

While we celebrate inspirational women who are up-and-coming through the ranks, we must also give our heartfelt thanks to everyone who actively enables change in the industry. These might be both men and women, organisations, companies and external enablers. We celebrate all the people who are making tech a better, more equal industry and are now looking for nominations across our six categories…

Nominate now

Who can apply?

Individuals

A female individual who works within the tech industry, whose current position is below director level.

  • The individual demonstrates a high level of competence within their role
  • The individual demonstrates a clear passion for technology, this may be through extra curricular activities
  • Individual who pays it forward and helps others (e.g. schools, networks and internal activities)
  • The individual is taking charge of their own career

This award is open to all women, regardless of age, but nominees must be working in the UK.

Champion

A senior individual of any gender, within the technology industry, who is championing women.

The individual must also be able to demonstrate that they have actively supported the female pipeline either through their current work role or external activities.

Nominees must be Director level (or equivalent) or above and work in the UK.

Network

A network, either internal or external who supports the careers of women working in tech through access to resources and learning based events.

Company

A organisation who has successfully designed and implemented initiatives and programmes to develop their female talent pipeline.

Global Award for Achievement

A female individual who works within the tech industry outside of the UK, whose current position is below director level.

  • The individual demonstrates a high level of competence within their role
  • The individual demonstrates a clear passion for technology, this may be through extra curricular activities
  • Individual who pays it forward and helps others (e.g. schools, networks and internal activities)
  • The individual is taking charge of their own career

This award is open to all women from anywhere in the world, regardless of age.

Men for Gender Balance

A senior man within the UK tech industry who is championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. Nominees must be at least Director level (or equivalent) or above, must demonstrate that they have actively supported the female tech pipeline either through their current work role or external activities and must be working in the UK.

Why YOU should nominate

Every year, we are completely blown away by the talent coming through the tech industries across all sectors. Brilliant women in cyber security, engineers bringing their whole selves to work, women in AI, deep-learning, ChatGPT, ethics, gaming, education… the list goes on. We have been blown away by women in distant lands who have risked their lives for education – their own and others. Male allies who have championed women at work.

But best of all, we have seen how the TechWomen100 has turned the dial on the awareness that there is a problem with the under-representation of women in tech. We acknowledge the problem and celebrate all of those who are helping to make a difference.

We intend to celebrate, reward and champion 1000 female technologists by 2030. Help us to highlight the amazing work women are doing in the tech sector by giving us your nomination today. But hurry, nominations close on July 6th.

Nominate now
TechWomen100 2022 Event
TechWomen100 2022 Event
 

Award’s timeline

 

Nominations open

06 June 2023

 Nominations close

06 July 2023

 Additional information deadline

13 July 2023

 Shortlist announced

30 August 2023

 Public vote opens

30 August 2023

 Voting closes

13 September 2023

 Winners announced

26 September 2023

 Winners’ celebration event

TBC November 2023

 

Find out more

Nominate now
FAQ
T&Cs
Media resources
Full award details
TW100-noms-open-banner

,
,
,