02/06/2025
Nominations open for the TechWomen100 Awards 2025

The TechWomen100 awards are back and this year, we’re going bigger, louder and prouder than ever before.

Now in our ninth year, the WeAreTechWomen TechWomen100 awards shine a spotlight on the incredible women in tech who are breaking new ground, across every sector, at every level below director. These are the future leaders, coders, engineers, creatives and changemakers driving real impact today.

But this isn’t just about individual recognition, it’s about celebrating the collective movement that’s transforming the face of tech. We’re championing the allies, companies and communities helping to open doors, challenge the status quo and build a better, fairer industry for all.

Nominations are officially open

Six powerful categories. Endless opportunities to elevate voices that deserve to be heard. If you know someone changing the game, nominate them. If that someone is you – step forward. The future of tech is happening now. Let’s celebrate the women leading it.

Who can apply?

Individuals

A female individual who works within the tech industry, whose current position is below director level.

  • The individual demonstrates a high level of competence within their role
  • The individual demonstrates a clear passion for technology, this may be through extra curricular activities
  • Individual who pays it forward and helps others (e.g. schools, networks and internal activities)
  • The individual is taking charge of their own career

This award is open to all women, regardless of age, but nominees must be working in the UK.

Champion

A senior individual of any gender, within the technology industry, who is championing women.

The individual must also be able to demonstrate that they have actively supported the female pipeline either through their current work role or external activities.

Nominees must be Director level (or equivalent) or above and work in the UK.

Network

A network, either internal or external who supports the careers of women working in tech through access to resources and learning based events.

Company

A organisation who has successfully designed and implemented initiatives and programmes to develop their female talent pipeline.

Global Award for Achievement

A female individual who works within the tech industry outside of the UK, whose current position is below director level.

  • The individual demonstrates a high level of competence within their role
  • The individual demonstrates a clear passion for technology, this may be through extra curricular activities
  • Individual who pays it forward and helps others (e.g. schools, networks and internal activities)
  • The individual is taking charge of their own career

This award is open to all women from anywhere in the world, regardless of age.

Men for Gender Balance

A senior man within the UK tech industry who is championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. Nominees must be at least Director level (or equivalent) or above, must demonstrate that they have actively supported the female tech pipeline either through their current work role or external activities and must be working in the UK.

Not sure where to start?

Join Dr Vanessa Vallely’s Tips & Tricks free webinar on 10 June at 11am to learn exactly what makes a nomination stand out. From common pitfalls to powerful success strategies, this session will give you everything you need to boost your chances and shine a spotlight on incredible talent.

Nominate. Celebrate. Be part of the movement.

Every nomination has the power to elevate a woman in tech who’s changing the game from breakthroughs in AI and cybersecurity to driving progress in fintech, sustainability, healthtech and beyond.

The TechWomen100 Awards is a platform for visibility, recognition and impact. They spotlight rising stars and honour the allies pushing for a more inclusive industry.

Our goal? To recognise 1,000 women in tech by 2030.

We’re already on our way but we need your voice to get there. Know someone who deserves to be seen? Nominate them now. Entries close 7 July, don’t miss your chance to be part of something bigger.

Awards Timeline

Nominations open – 02 June 2025

 Nominations close – 07 July 2025

Additional information deadline – 07 July 2025

Shortlist announced  – 03 September 2025

 Public vote opens  – 03 September 2025

 Voting closes – 17 September 2025

 Winners announced – 24 September 2025

Winners’ celebration event – TBC November 2025

Sponsored By

Full award details

