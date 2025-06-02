Nominations open for the TechWomen100 Awards 2025

Ever dreamt of stepping into the spotlight at the prestigious TechWomen100 Awards? Here’s your chance to make it happen! Join our exclusive webinar featuring Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, who will guide you through the journey to nomination success.

What You’ll Learn:

Create an Impactful Nomination: Learn how to craft compelling stories that make your achievements stand out.

Navigate the Awards Platform: Master our easy-to-use platform and streamline your submission process.

Timelines: Get clarity on key dates.

Shortlisting Secrets: Understand what judges look for and maximise your chances of advancing.

Celebrate Success: From winners' announcements to the grand ceremony, discover what happens next and how WeAreTheCity supports its winners.

This is your moment to turbocharge your career and leave a lasting impression in your industry. Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE will share insider tips and help you on your path to glory.

Speaker

Vanessa Vallely OBE is one of the UK’s most well-connected women and a leading authority on gender equality. She has delivered keynotes for over 600 companies, inspiring more than 50,000 women globally. A sought-after consultant, Vanessa advises both government bodies and corporations on strategies to attract, develop, and retain female talent. In June 2018, she was awarded an OBE by King Charles for her contributions to women and the economy, and in 2024, she received an honorary Doctorate of Science from Warwick University. In 2008, at the peak of her 25-year career in banking and finance, Vanessa launched the award-winning WeAreTheCity, a platform designed to support women’s career development. Its sister organization, WeAreTechWomen, together with WeAreTheCity, has grown to a membership of over 80,000, offering resources, conferences, awards, and job opportunities to women worldwide. To date, Vanessa has helped over 50,000 women gain new skills and expand their networks. In 2024, she launched the first-ever National Women in Tech Week, which offered more than 50 free events across the UK to women in the tech sector. Vanessa is also the founder of several prestigious awards programs, including Rising Stars, TechWomen100, Trailblazer50, Pioneer20 and Themis20, collectively raising the profile of over 2,500 extraordinary women and men. She is the author of the acclaimed book Heels of Steel: Surviving and Thriving in the Corporate World, which chronicles her journey from a council estate in East London to the C-suite. Her next book is set for release in 2025. Over the past 20 years, Vanessa has earned 26 industry accolades, including Women in Banking & Finance’s Champion for Women, Financial News’ Top 100 Rising Stars, and The International Alliance for Women’s Top 100 Women globally. She has also been recognized as one of Brummell’s Top 30 London Entrepreneurs and was recently inducted into Computer Weekly’s Hall of Fame as an icon for women in tech.