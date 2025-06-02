Nominations open for the TechWomen100 Awards 2025

Now in our ninth year, the WeAreTechWomen TechWomen100 awards shine a spotlight on the incredible women in tech who are breaking new ground, across every sector, at every level below director. These are the future leaders, coders, engineers, creatives and changemakers driving real impact today.
But this isn’t just about individual recognition, it’s about celebrating the collective movement that’s transforming the face of tech. We’re championing the allies, companies and communities helping to open doors, challenge the status quo and build a better, fairer industry for all.
Six powerful categories. Endless opportunities to elevate voices that deserve to be heard. If you know someone changing the game, nominate them. If that someone is you – step forward. The future of tech is happening now. Let’s celebrate the women leading it.
A female individual who works within the tech industry, whose current position is below director level.
This award is open to all women, regardless of age, but nominees must be working in the UK.
A senior individual of any gender, within the technology industry, who is championing women.
The individual must also be able to demonstrate that they have actively supported the female pipeline either through their current work role or external activities.
Nominees must be Director level (or equivalent) or above and work in the UK.
A network, either internal or external who supports the careers of women working in tech through access to resources and learning based events.
A organisation who has successfully designed and implemented initiatives and programmes to develop their female talent pipeline.
A female individual who works within the tech industry outside of the UK, whose current position is below director level.
This award is open to all women from anywhere in the world, regardless of age.
A senior man within the UK tech industry who is championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. Nominees must be at least Director level (or equivalent) or above, must demonstrate that they have actively supported the female tech pipeline either through their current work role or external activities and must be working in the UK.
Join Dr Vanessa Vallely’s Tips & Tricks free webinar on 10 June at 11am to learn exactly what makes a nomination stand out. From common pitfalls to powerful success strategies, this session will give you everything you need to boost your chances and shine a spotlight on incredible talent.
Every nomination has the power to elevate a woman in tech who’s changing the game from breakthroughs in AI and cybersecurity to driving progress in fintech, sustainability, healthtech and beyond.
The TechWomen100 Awards is a platform for visibility, recognition and impact. They spotlight rising stars and honour the allies pushing for a more inclusive industry.
Our goal? To recognise 1,000 women in tech by 2030.
We’re already on our way but we need your voice to get there. Know someone who deserves to be seen? Nominate them now. Entries close 7 July, don’t miss your chance to be part of something bigger.
Nominations open – 02 June 2025
Nominations close – 07 July 2025
Additional information deadline – 07 July 2025
Shortlist announced – 03 September 2025
Public vote opens – 03 September 2025
Voting closes – 17 September 2025
Winners announced – 24 September 2025
Winners’ celebration event – TBC November 2025
June
04jun12:3013:15Free Lunch & Learn: Breaking the Silence: Menopause & Mental Health at Work
04/06/2025 12:30 - 13:15(GMT+00:00)
Menopause can have a profound impact on mental health and yet it’s often misunderstood, overlooked, or ignored in the workplace. This session is designed to
You’ll gain:
A clearer understanding of how menopause can affect mental health in the workplace
Confidence to recognise when someone may be struggling
A simple, effective approach to starting supportive wellbeing conversations
Date: Wednesday 4th June 2025
Time: 12.30pm – 1.15pm AM London
10jun10:0015:00Menopause Champion Training Course - CPD Accredited
10/06/2025 10:00 - 15:00(GMT+00:00)
Are you ready to lead the way in creating a menopause-friendly workplace? Our Menopause Champion Training is designed for individuals who
Our Menopause Champion Training is designed for individuals who want to raise awareness, support colleagues, and drive meaningful cultural change around menopause at work.
Whether you’re part of HR, a wellbeing or DEI lead, manager, or simply passionate about making a difference, this course will give you the tools, confidence, and knowledge to take action.
✔️ CPD-accredited certificate
✔️ Menopause policy template
✔️ Champion Toolkit with practical templates & resources
Date: Tuesday 10th June 2025
Time: 10.00am – 3.00pm
Place: Zoom
Cost: £395
10jun11:0012:00Awards Nominations Tips & Tricks - TechWomen100 | Hosted by Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE
10/06/2025 11:00 - 12:00(GMT+00:00)
Ever dreamt of stepping into the spotlight at the prestigious TechWomen100 Awards? Here’s your chance to make it happen! Join our exclusive webinar featuring Dr Vanessa
This is your moment to turbocharge your career and leave a lasting impression in your industry. Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE will share insider tips and help you on your path to glory.
🎟 Register Now – Don’t miss this chance to elevate your profile!
Vanessa Vallely OBE is one of the UK’s most well-connected women and a leading authority on gender equality. She has delivered keynotes for over 600 companies, inspiring more than 50,000 women globally. A sought-after consultant, Vanessa advises both government bodies and corporations on strategies to attract, develop, and retain female talent. In June 2018, she was awarded an OBE by King Charles for her contributions to women and the economy, and in 2024, she received an honorary Doctorate of Science from Warwick University. In 2008, at the peak of her 25-year career in banking and finance, Vanessa launched the award-winning WeAreTheCity, a platform designed to support women’s career development. Its sister organization, WeAreTechWomen, together with WeAreTheCity, has grown to a membership of over 80,000, offering resources, conferences, awards, and job opportunities to women worldwide. To date, Vanessa has helped over 50,000 women gain new skills and expand their networks. In 2024, she launched the first-ever National Women in Tech Week, which offered more than 50 free events across the UK to women in the tech sector. Vanessa is also the founder of several prestigious awards programs, including Rising Stars, TechWomen100, Trailblazer50, Pioneer20 and Themis20, collectively raising the profile of over 2,500 extraordinary women and men. She is the author of the acclaimed book Heels of Steel: Surviving and Thriving in the Corporate World, which chronicles her journey from a council estate in East London to the C-suite. Her next book is set for release in 2025. Over the past 20 years, Vanessa has earned 26 industry accolades, including Women in Banking & Finance’s Champion for Women, Financial News’ Top 100 Rising Stars, and The International Alliance for Women’s Top 100 Women globally. She has also been recognized as one of Brummell’s Top 30 London Entrepreneurs and was recently inducted into Computer Weekly’s Hall of Fame as an icon for women in tech.
18jun10:0016:00Legal Essentials: Supporting Women at Work
18/06/2025 10:00 - 16:00(GMT+00:00)
Did you know that tribunal claims related to menopause, menstruation, fertility treatment and pregnancy loss are rising fast? Many employers don’t realise that these issues can
Many employers don’t realise that these issues can legally qualify as a disability under the Equality Act.
Yet most of these claims are avoidable with the right training, policies and action.
That’s why I’ve partnered with employment lawyer Hannah Strawbridge to deliver a full-day, live online course designed specifically for HR, DEI, and managers.
You will be able to:
Understand your legal obligations around women’s health issues
Recognise when they may be classed as a disability under the Equality Act
Take practical steps to reduce legal and reputational risk
Learn how to avoid tribunal claims
Handle health-related conversations and workplace adjustments with confidence
Create a legally compliant Women’s Health Action Plan
Whether you’re reviewing your current policies or building a strategy from scratch, this course will give you the legal clarity and practical support you need.
DATE: Wednesday 18th June
TIME: 10.00am – 4.00pm
PLACE: Zoom
26junAll DayThe Brilliance Summit 2025
26/06/2025 All Day(GMT+01:00)
De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms
The Edinburgh Suite, 61-65 Great Queen St, London WC2B 5DA
We’re proud to announce our partnership with The Brilliance Summit, an electrifying one-day event for women in leadership
This isn’t just a summit—it’s a movement.
“At The Brilliance Summit, women show up, speak up, and level up. They shake off limitations, own their presence, and lean into their next level.”
Taking place in London on Thursday, 26th June this transformative event is curated for ambitious women who lead, whether that’s in the boardroom, the business world, or within themselves.
Here’s why this matters:
We’ve seen the power of what happens when women are given space to show up fully—and this is that space.
As partners, we’re excited to offer our community a discounted ticket.
Use code WeAreTheCity2025 at checkout to access your exclusive rate.
Grab your ticket now at www.thebrilliancesummit.com
Let this be the moment you stop waiting and start owning your brilliance.
26jun08:0017:00WeAreTech Festival | Hybrid Conference
26/06/2025 08:00 - 17:00(GMT+01:00)
etc.venues, St Paul's,
200 Aldersgate St, Barbican, London, EC1A 4HD
As a hybrid event dedicated to empowering women in technology, our festival continues to break barriers and redefine industry norms. This year promises an even more exhilarating experience as we bring together women from diverse backgrounds and experiences to share knowledge, inspire one another, and create new opportunities for growth and advancement in the tech industry.
The WeAreTech Festival is a beacon of inspiration for women in the tech industry, urging them to confidently stride forward in their careers. Our goal is simple yet profound: to inspire and motivate every attendee to take bold steps towards their professional aspirations.
Throughout the day, you’ll have unparalleled access to the wisdom and insights of senior leaders in the tech field. Engage with thought-provoking discussions through our panels, where you can contribute your perspectives and glean invaluable knowledge from industry experts.
But that’s not all. The afternoon sessions are designed to put you in the driver’s seat of your learning journey. Tailor your experience to your needs and interests, shaping your path towards growth and success in the tech world.
And let’s not forget the added perks of speed networking and mentoring. Connect with like-minded individuals, forge meaningful relationships, and gain invaluable guidance from seasoned professionals who are eager to support your journey.
At the WeAreTech Festival, we believe in empowering women to embrace their potential and seize every opportunity that comes their way. Join us, and let’s embark on this transformative journey together.