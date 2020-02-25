Nominations open for 2020 Black British Business Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2020 Black British Business Awards!

Businesses and the public UK wide are being encouraged to nominate exceptional talent for the 2020 Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) and showcase the significant economic contributions black British professionals make in creative, corporate and tech-based industries.

Now in its seventh year, the BBBAwards are launching the 2020 nomination season with a reception hosted by Fortnum and Mason at the Royal Exchange and sponsored by Wellington Management. This reception will explore the theme of power in the workplace, and how to navigate your career.

From bankers to fashion designers, tech entrepreneurs and artistic directors, there is an outstanding pool of talent in the UK that the BBBAwards highlight and celebrate with their suite of programmes.

Melanie Eusebe and Sophie Chandauka, Chair and Co-Founders of the Black British Business Awards said, “There are an incredible variety of business leaders and rising stars that are contributing significantly to the UK economy and making strides in their chosen industries.”

“The awards ceremony and our programmes provide an opportunity for business around the country to identify, celebrate and accelerate the unsung talent that we work with.”

The six categories open for nomination for both rising stars and senior leaders include:

Arts and Media (media, design, fashion, performance art, publishing, advertising)

Consumer and Luxury (food, beverage, retail, travel, cosmetics, luxury goods)

Entrepreneur (business must have been operational for 18+ months prior to 23 April 2020)

Financial Services (banks, brokers, payment services, insurance, regulators)

Professional Services (law, accounting, management consultancy)

STEM (health, industrial, telecoms, pharmaceuticals, transport and energy)

Alongside the award ceremony, the BBBAwards produce a series of programmes throughout the year to support organisations in the drive to accelerate the progress of their BAME talent. Based on research examining why BAME middle managers do not progress into senior executive roles in significant business in the UK, the BBBAwards produced the BAME Talent Accelerator. On the 26 February, the BBBAwards will celebrate and share the learnings from their programme in partnership with Bloomberg LP.

Mentor Mondays enters into its fourth successful year. The online series equips young professionals with practical strategies and tools to pursue business and leadership excellence. This year, Goldman Sachs hosted an interactive workshop on February 24, advising high-potential BAME middle-managers on how to jumpstart their careers.

Sponsors of the 2020 BBBAwards include Barclays, Baker McKenzie, Bloomberg L.P., Cisco, the Executive Leadership Council, Fortnum and Mason, Freshfields, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wellington and Wells Fargo.