0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
19/02/2020
, , , ,

What is the Representation of the People Act?

Home > #Vote100 > #Vote100 Guides > What is the Representation of the People Act?
votesforwomenToday marks the anniversary of the passing of the 1918 Representation of the People Act.

The act was a fundamental piece of legislation that allowed many women to vote for the first time, and was viewed by the Suffragettes and Suffragists as a major hurdle in the ‘Votes for Women’ cause.

The act allowed women over the age of 30 who owned property to lawfully vote. This affected around 8.5 million women, but on a larger scale, it still only represented 40 per cent of the population of women in the UK.

The 1918 legislation marked a milestone for campaigns of women’s suffrage, though many argue about what truly caused the turn-around in political and public opinion.

The valuable female contribution to the war effort during the First World War, in which women undertook jobs in munitions factories, farms and as vehicle drivers, amongst other roles, was only part of the effort in gaining votes for women.

The role of the Suffragettes and their militant campaign also helped garner attention towards the cause. Many members were involved acts of arson, vandalism, hunger strikes and even attacks on politicians – in the hope of raising awareness and media attention.

However, it was not until the Equal Franchise Act was passed 10 years later that women received the same voting rights as men. The 1928 Act expanded on the Representation of the People’s Act and allowed all women over the age of 21 to vote in parliamentary and local elections.

Save

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

emmeline pankhurst votes for women featured
08/03/2019

Inspirational Quotes: Emmeline Pankhurst | Political activist & Leader of the Suffragette movement

, ,
emmeline pankhurst votes for women featured
15/02/2019

Inspirational Quotes: Emmeline Pankhurst | Political activist & Leader of the Suffragette movement

, , ,
Vote 100 Banner featured
14/12/2018

#Vote100: Marking 100 years since women voted for the first time

,
votes for women featured.jpeg
14/12/2018

A guide to votes for women | How women rose to power

, ,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X