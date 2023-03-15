0
15/03/2023
One week left to nominate someone remarkable for the 2023 Rising Star Awards!

There is just one week to go until nominations close for the 2023 Rising Star Awards!

Now in their ninth year, the Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. Our strategic goal, set in 2015, aims to showcase 1,000 outstanding women by 2025. By highlighting the accolades of these women, WeAreTheCity are not only promoting the amazing female talent that exists across the UK, but actively encouraging organisations and business leaders to invest in and recognise these women as leaders of tomorrow and individual contributors to their respective industries.

These awards will recognise and celebrate a further 100 female individual contributors from over 20 different industries that represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow. These winners will join our award’s alumni of 850 previous winners, across the UK and India.

Don’t miss the chance to nominate a remarkable woman, champion, man or company! The nominations process for all categories, our Rising Star Champions, Global Award for Achievement, Company of the Year and Men for Gender Balance Awards closes on 22 March 2023.

For details of the criteria to enter the awards, visit here.

CAST YOUR NOMINATIONS

The process

Nominations opened online on 16 January. You can access the nomination platform via the Rising Stars’ website. Nominations will close after a nine week period on 22 March.

A shortlist of ten women from each industry category and ten from the Champion, Global Award for Achievement and Men for Gender Balance categories, alongside three shortlisted companies for the Company of the Year award, will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges. Once the shortlist is announced, we will also open the public votes of support, which enables individuals to show their support for a specific shortlisted individual.

All winners will be announced on 22 May and will be invited to celebrate at a prestigious award’s ceremony in July 2023.

Alongside our Rising Star categories, we are also calling for nominations for Champions, Men for Gender Balance, a Company of the Year, and Global Award for Achievement.

Our Champion award recognises the achievements of five senior individuals, male or female, who are actively supporting the female pipeline outside of their day job. Nominations for this award are individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to gender, eg HeForShe supporters, Network Leaders, Directors, MD’s or C-Suite individuals who are championing women either inside or outside their organisations.

Our Men for Gender Balance award recognises the achievements of five senior men who are championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. Nominees must be at least Director level (or equivalent) or above, must demonstrate that they have actively supported the female pipeline either through their current work role or external activities and must be working in the UK.

The Company of the Year award recognises the achievements of a company who can clearly demonstrate that they are actively supporting its female talent pipeline through their initiatives, training, development programmes and internal employee relations and diversity network groups.

The Global Award for Achievement category expands our search for global talent. This category is a female individual who works within any industry, outside of the UK, whose current position is below director level.

Who should I nominate?

  • Self-nominations are encouraged
  • Organisations looking to recognise their emerging talent pool
  • Organisations wishing to obtain recognition for their initiatives
  • Individuals who would like to recognise the efforts of their champions/role models
  • Individuals/colleagues/friends/clients/mentors/sponsors of the nominee

Tips and Tricks for an outstanding awards entry with Vanessa Valley OBE

Have you ever thought about entering our Rising Star awards?

Join Vanessa Vallely OBE as she walks you through the nomination process. During this session, Vanessa will cover why she believes awards are an important part of raising your profile, how to craft an impactful nomination, how to tell your story and above all what our judges are looking for when reading your nominations.

Vanessa will also cover our awards platform, awards timelines, our categories, a little about the process in terms of shortlisting, the public vote, and what happens for our winners.

You have nothing to lose, and who knows where it will lead!

WATCH IT HERE

Award's Timeline

Nominations open
16 January 2023

Nominations close
22 March 2023

Shortlist announced
09 May 2023

Public vote opens
09 May 2023

Voting closes
16 May 2023

Shortlist celebration
17 May 2023

Winners announced
22 May 2023

Awards Ceremony
12 July 2023

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE AWARDS
