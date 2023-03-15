One week left to nominate someone remarkable for the 2023 Rising Star Awards!

There is just one week to go until nominations close for the 2023 Rising Star Awards!

Now in their ninth year, the Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. Our strategic goal, set in 2015, aims to showcase 1,000 outstanding women by 2025. By highlighting the accolades of these women, WeAreTheCity are not only promoting the amazing female talent that exists across the UK, but actively encouraging organisations and business leaders to invest in and recognise these women as leaders of tomorrow and individual contributors to their respective industries.

These awards will recognise and celebrate a further 100 female individual contributors from over 20 different industries that represent the leaders and role models of tomorrow. These winners will join our award’s alumni of 850 previous winners, across the UK and India.

Don’t miss the chance to nominate a remarkable woman, champion, man or company! The nominations process for all categories, our Rising Star Champions, Global Award for Achievement, Company of the Year and Men for Gender Balance Awards closes on 22 March 2023.

For details of the criteria to enter the awards, visit here.