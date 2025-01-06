One week until nominations open – who will you nominate? | WeAreTheCity’s 2025 Rising Star Awards

There’s just one week to go until nominations open for the 2025 Rising Star Awards!

As WeAreTheCity celebrates another extraordinary year of recognising outstanding talent, we are delighted to announce that the countdown has begun – only one week until nominations open for the 2025 Rising Star Awards!

Over the past decade, these awards have been at the forefront of recognising and empowering exceptional individuals, showcasing the remarkable female talent pipeline below management level in the UK. Since being established in 2015 with the ambitious goal of spotlighting 1,000 remarkable women by 2025, WeAreTheCity has not only met but exceeded this milestone.

As we reflect on the success of the Rising Star Awards, with 1050 phenomenal winners already recognised across the UK and India, we invite you to mark your calendars for the opening of nominations on 13th January 2025.

What makes this year special?

In 2025, we’ll honour and celebrate another 100 exceptional women from 20 diverse industries. These women will represent the leaders and role models of the future, building on a legacy of excellence.

This year, we’re excited to announce the return of the HR & Recruitment category. Additional categories open for nominations span industries including Banking and Capital Markets, Charity and Not-for-profit, Digital, Law, Technology, and more. See nomination criteria here.

In addition to our Rising Star categories, we invite nominations for distinguished awards such as Champions, Men for Gender Balance, Company of the Year, and the Global Award for Achievement.

The Process

Nominations open on 13 January 2025, with our online platform accessible through the Rising Stars’ website. The seven-week nomination period closes on 03 March 2025, providing ample time to highlight the brilliance in our community.

An esteemed panel of judges will curate a shortlist of ten outstanding individuals from each category, as well as nominees for Champion, Global Award for Achievement, and Men for Gender Balance. Three companies will also be shortlisted for the Company of the Year award.

Join the Celebration: Save the Date!

Winners will be announced on 04 June 2025, and we’ll celebrate their success at a prestigious awards ceremony in July 2025. Let’s make the 2025 Rising Star Awards another milestone to remember!

Award Categories

Alongside our Rising Star categories, we are calling for nominations in these key areas:

Champion Award : Recognises five senior individuals, male or female, who actively support the female pipeline outside their day jobs.

: Recognises five senior individuals, male or female, who actively support the female pipeline outside their day jobs. Men for Gender Balance Award : Celebrates senior men championing women and gender balance in or outside their organisations. Nominees must hold Director-level positions or higher and demonstrate active support for gender equality initiatives.

: Celebrates senior men championing women and gender balance in or outside their organisations. Nominees must hold Director-level positions or higher and demonstrate active support for gender equality initiatives. Company of the Year Award : Honours organisations that clearly demonstrate their commitment to supporting female talent pipelines through initiatives, training, development programs, and diversity networks.

: Honours organisations that clearly demonstrate their commitment to supporting female talent pipelines through initiatives, training, development programs, and diversity networks. Global Award for Achievement: Recognises outstanding women working outside the UK, in any industry, at levels below Director.

Who Should I Nominate?

Yourself—self-nominations are welcome!

Colleagues, friends, or clients who deserve recognition.

Organisations celebrating their emerging talent pool.

Champions, role models, or individuals who inspire others.

Awards Nomination Tips and Tricks with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE

Have you considered entering the Rising Star Awards but weren’t sure where to start? Join founder and serial awards judge Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE for an exclusive tips and tricks session. During this session, Vanessa will share:

How awards can boost your profile.

What makes Rising Stars unique.

Tips for crafting impactful nominations.

Insights into what judges are looking for.

Why you should nominate others—and the value of self-nominations.

Award’s Timeline