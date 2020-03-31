Our top inspirational interviews for March

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite and uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from March.

Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for March below:

Inspirational Woman: Siobhan Miller | Founder, The Positive Birth Company

In 2015, Siobhan founded The Positive Birth Company, which quickly evolved from a face-to-face hypnobirth training provider to a brand on a mission to make hypnobirthing accessible to the masses by removing barriers such as limited disposable income, geography and available free time.

Alongside offering hypnobirthing classes in London, Brighton, Birmingham and Devon, The Positive Birth Company also offers an award-winning online course which, to date, has been downloaded by more than 36,000 women from 104 counties. Siobhan, now a mum to three boys, has also recently developed and launched Freya, the world’s first hypnobirthing-friendly surge (contraction) timer app and virtual birth partner.

Read Siobhan’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Alison Kibblewhite | Assistant Chief Fire Officer, South Wales Fire & Rescue Service

Alison is from Cardiff and when she left school to work in the banking industry, she knew she wanted something a bit more exciting.

One day her brother came home with an application form and not to be left out she applied too! She joined South Glamorgan Fire Service in January 1995 and became an immediate trailblazer. She was the first full time female Firefighter and rose to the rank of Firefighter to Area Commander, Head of Operations for South Wales Fire & Rescue Service.

Read Alison’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Tania Adir | Co-Founder & CEO, Uncommon

Tania Adir is the co-founder and CEO of Uncommon, a company using research into wellbeing to create beautiful co-working spaces.

Launched in 2014, it has four locations, including a property on London’s Liverpool Street. After working at a top international law firm, Adir set out on her own, initially launching property development firm G&T London before turning her attention to her latest venture.

Read Tania’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Sigrún Sævarsdóttir-Griffiths | Founder & Artistic Director, MetamorPhonics

Sigrún Sævarsdóttir-Griffiths is Founder and Artistic Director of MetamorPhonics, a social enterprise that helps people with lived experience of homelessness rebuild their lives through music.

Read Sigrún’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Camilla Ainsworth | Apprentice Finalist & Founder, M+LKPLUS

Born and raised in Lancashire, Camilla Ainsworth was the youngest finalist in the history of the BBC’s The Apprentice series.

A former law student, Camilla was just 22 when she appeared on 2018’s The Apprentice, narrowly missing out in the final. Her vegan nut milk M+LKPLUS caught the eye of the CEO of Holland & Barrett and she went ahead to launch the grab and go dairy alternative into 645 of their stores, where it continues to sell out.

Camilla was recently listed in the ‘Top 10 women to watch list’ of 2019 in the drinks industry and has huge plans for the business this year including an exciting new product range and multiple retail listings.

Read Camilla’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Claire Cole | Founder, Movement for Mums

Claire Cole, founder of Movement for Mums is challenging us to think differently about fitness.

Claire believes that physical exercise is just as much of a powerful mental workout for your mind as well as your body.

Movement for Mums is born out of Claire’s passion for intuitive fitness that supports our mental health, she believes working out can be as enjoyable and as addictive as a Friday night Netflix binge with a big glass of wine! She tells us that physical exercise generates happy neurotransmitters like popping candy in the brain, these endorphins wash away the stress and anxiety chemicals and help boost our mood for the whole day.

Read Claire’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Steph Douglas | Founder, Don’t Buy Her Flowers

Steph Douglas left a career in brand and marketing to start thoughtful gift company Don’t Buy Her Flowers in 2014.

Originally set up as gifts for new mums, the business now caters for many different occasions from birthdays to bereavement and any time someone needs some TLC. Steph regularly writes and talks honestly about motherhood, relationships and business on her blog and well-followed Instagram account.

Read Steph’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Katie Booth | Former Triathlete & Founder, Gymology

Sponsored triathlete Katie graduated from sports university Loughborough with a Geography & Sports Management degree and while living on Loughborough campus was selected to train on the Olympic Development Tri team.

As a self-confessed gym lover, skier, golfer and athlete, Katie understands the importance of nutrition and diet. Frustrated by limited time and poor food options, Katie founded Gymology to raise the bar and create the best, one of a kind service, providing premium, healthy, tasty and convenient meals.

Read Katie’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Chantal Hughes | CEO, The Hampton Trust

With over two decades of experience working in the voluntary sector, Chantal Hughes CEO of domestic abuse charity The Hampton Trust, has built a career championing vulnerable adults and young people, both within and outside of the criminal justice system, to break the cycle of domestic abuse.

Her passion and belief in the work she does has seen her develop health services for sex workers, deliver rehabilitation courses for young prisoners serving life-sentences and work with police forces across the country to help make our communities safer.

Read Chantal’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Sharon Benning-Prince | Human Rights Lawyer

Sharon Benning-Prince has been involved in anti-trafficking and female empowerment work since 2008.

She is a practising lawyer and has worked with various companies in relation to their supply chains, transparency and ethical policies, including working on the Rana Plaza factory collapse and compensation scheme with Primark. She is also involved in several female empowerment projects that include living wage for garment workers and ensuring equal rights for women in the garment industry.

Read Sharon’s full interview here.