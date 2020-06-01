Our top inspirational interviews for May

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from May.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for May below:

Inspirational Woman: Dr Larisa Corda | Women’s health doctor & fertility specialist

is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and is one of the UK’s leading Fertility experts.

She qualified from Imperial College London and her training has been both in the UK and Australia, seeing her gain an understanding and appreciation of gynaecological, obstetric and fertility issues across a wide international population.

Inspirational Woman: Sheryl Miller | Business Coach, Entrepreneur & Author

Sheryl Miller is a business coach, award winning serial entrepreneur and author of the book, Smashing Stereotypes: How To Get Ahead When You’re The Only _____ In The Room.

Inspirational Woman: Aimee Vivian | DJ, Capital FM

Aimee Vivian has been a DJ at Capital FM since 2015, hosting the afternoon show Monday – Saturday.

She worked her way from overnights to early breakfast, and is now a listener favourite 1pm – 4pm. Aimee has interviewed some of the world’s biggest stars including Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Liam Payne, cementing her position as an important young woman in radio – something she feels extremely passionate about.

Inspirational Woman: Anna Williamson | TV Presenter, Life Coach, Counsellor & Author

Over the past 20 years I seem to have amassed quite a few job titles!

I started out in TV at the age of 17 as a kids presenter and have moved through the ranks ever since to front various TV shows of all different genres… Currently I am a dating coach on E4’s flagship show Celebs Go Dating.

Inspirational Woman: Hannah Deacon | Co-Founder, Maple Tree

Imagine that your seven-year-old child lives with an extremely rare medical condition. Imagine that he has 500 terrifying seizures that threaten his life every month.

Imagine that he is admitted to hospital 48 times each year and you’re told that he can’t have the only treatment that could save his life.

Inspirational Woman: Roz Colthart | Founder, Salon Studios

Born in Edinburgh and as an alumna of Napier University with a Masters’ in Business Administration, Roz has spent most of her life living abroad and working for some of the most influential hospitality companies in the world.

Her business journey started at Disney World, Orlando and since then, her resume reads like a list of ‘dream jobs’!

Inspirational Woman: Poppy Jaman | CEO & Co-Founder of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England

Poppy is the CEO and one of the co-founders of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England.

MHFA is a Community Interest Company (CIC). This World Mental Health Day it is leading on the goal of increasing the number of Mental Health First Aiders, by providing participants with the skills and confidence to recognise the signs and symptoms of common mental health issues and effectively guide a person towards the right support.

HeForShe: Daniel Percy-Hughes | Synechron

I have held roles in investment banking operations, business and technology change and as a business consultant, specialising in financial services regulation for the last 10 years.

More recently, I’ve focused on the application of emerging technology. I like to get to the root cause of problems and am keen to deliver innovative solutions that provide real value.

Inspirational Woman: Dani Wallace | International Speaker, Speaker Coach & Professional Singer

Meet Dani Wallace, an entrepreneurial mum of 3 from Preston who’s a domestic abuse survivor is on a mission to have ‘done her bit’ during Covid-19, through an ambitious fundraising initiative ‘The Big Festoon.’

The Festoon will draw in celebrities and high profile entrepreneurs to raise money for domestic violence charities whilst also supporting small business owners whose livelihoods are being threatened.

Inspirational Woman: Heidi McCormack | Co-Founder & CEO, Emerald Life

Heidi McCormack is CEO and co-founder of Emerald Life, the first insurance company ensuring equality for all, particularly women and the LGBT+ community.

In 2019, Heidi was named Diversity & Inclusion in Insurance Leader and was a Top 50 Executive Ally for the fourth year in OUTstanding & Yahoo Finance awards.

