OUTstanding Role Model Lists reveal leading UK LGBT+ businesspeople

The leading UK LGBT+ businesspeople have been revealed today in the annual OUTstanding global LGBT+ role model lists



The influential lists celebrate businesspeople who play a key role in breaking the glass ceiling for LGBT+ individuals in the workplace.

The lists which recognise positive role models within the workplace are published by INvolve, the global network and consultancy championing Diversity and Inclusion. They are split into Executives, Future Leaders and Advocates list.

Senior British TV executive Matt Scarff, Director of Media & Creative at ITV, and one of the champions of groundbreaking initiatives such as ITV Pride, is among the influential worldwide Executives list, alongside David Furnish, CEO of Rocket Entertainment, and Elton John’s husband; Alim Dhanji, President, adidas Canada; and Maggie Lower, Chief Marketing Officer, Hootsuite.



British-based Lex Chan, General Counsel at the Business of Fashion, is named number one on the Future Leaders list; while Francesca McDonagh, Group Chief Executive Officer for Bank of Ireland Group, Beatriz Martin, UK Chief Executive & Group Treasurer of UBS Group AG, and Caroline Frankum, Global CEO of Kantar, take three spots in the Top Ten Advocates list.

Speaking about their inclusion in this year’s list, Lex Chan, said, “To be featured in the list with such amazing role models is an honour in and of itself, so to be ranked number one is not only a surprise but also hopefully gives younger gender diverse people the fearlessness to pursue their ambitions and the tenacity not to let the prejudices or ignorance of others lead them to believe that they should not have a seat at the table because of their identity.”