Over a thousand of the largest UK employer’s filed non-compliant gender pay gap reports

Over a thousand of the UK’s largest employers have submitted non-compliant gender pay gap reports, according to new analysis.

The analysis, conducted by pay gap specialists Spktral, found that 1,200 UK-based public limited companies with 250 or more employees have submitted non-compliant gender pay gap reports.

The research revealed vast numbers of non-compliant companies that have failed to follow the rules laid out in the legislation. The two rules which are most commonly disregarded or misinterpreted are the confirmation statement, which must be given and signed by a company Director (or senior partner in a law firm) and the failure to maintain published reports on the organisation’s website for a minimum of three years. Sectors with the highest non-compliance rates are currently Accommodation and Food Services, Manufacturing and Human Health and Social Work.

Speaking about the findings, Anthony Horrigan, CEO at Spktral, said, “Given the board-level importance of increasing diverse talent within all organisations, it is disappointing how many reports are signed by very junior employees, or in some cases, by an external company.”

“This year’s submissions show that 16 per cent of companies have failed to have their reports signed by the correct person.”

“The question all stakeholders should be asking is: why is this straightforward rule so difficult for companies to get right?”

The gender pay gap reporting deadline – the date in which all organisations with more than 250 employees must disclose their pay gap date – was 04 April 2022.

Analysis of data recorded on the government website indicates that the median gender pay gap of all firms that reported in the past financial year is 9.8 per cent – a slight decrease on the average of all firms reporting in 2020-21 which stood at 10.4 per cent.

The result also show that more companies have met the deadline – with 9,818 companies reported in time for the deadline. Whilst this is up from 9,628 firms that reported in time in 2021, there are still firms yet to comply.