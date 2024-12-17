Overcoming feeling lonely at Christmas

Christmas is often painted as the most wonderful time of the year. The season is filled with glittering lights, festive music and families gathering around roaring fires. Social media shows picture-perfect moments of friends exchanging gifts and couples strolling hand in hand through Christmas markets. Yet, for many, this season can amplify feelings of loneliness.

If you find yourself dreading the holidays, you are not alone. Loneliness at Christmas is something many experience, but there are ways to make this season feel a little less isolating.

The holidays come with high expectations. We’re told to be merry, surrounded by loved ones and constantly celebrating. But real life doesn’t always work out that way. Family dynamics can be complicated. Friends may be busy with their own plans. For some, there’s a painful reminder of loved ones who are no longer here. Others might feel out of place in the constant cheeriness when they’re battling sadness or stress. If you feel this way, remember it’s okay. It’s normal. And there are ways to create a season that feels meaningful for you.

Reach out to others

The thought of reaching out can feel daunting. You might worry about being a burden or fear rejection. But many people will be glad to hear from you. Start small. Send a friendly message to someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. A simple “thinking of you” can open the door to connection. Join local community groups or look for online events. Many organisations host gatherings for those who feel alone during the festive season.

If you have a neighbour who lives alone, why not pop by with a card? It could lead to a cup of tea and a chat. Sometimes, helping someone else feel less lonely can ease your own feelings of isolation.

Plan something just for you

Christmas doesn’t have to look like the films. You don’t need a big family dinner or endless parties. Take control of your time and plan something that makes you happy. It could be as simple as curling up with a good book, watching your favourite films, or going for a walk in the crisp winter air.

Try a new hobby or revisit an old one. Baking festive treats, crafting decorations or learning a new skill can help distract your mind and give you a sense of accomplishment. You could even treat yourself to a small gift. Wrap it and open it on Christmas Day. You deserve to feel special.

Volunteer your time

Giving back to others is a powerful way to combat loneliness. Charities and organisations often need extra help during the holidays. Whether it’s serving meals, wrapping presents or spending time with those in need, volunteering can be incredibly rewarding.

It’s also a great way to meet new people. Shared experiences with others can create a sense of community and purpose. The act of giving, especially to those less fortunate, can bring perspective and warmth to your own holiday experience.

Limit your time on social media

Scrolling through endless posts of seemingly perfect holidays can make loneliness feel worse. Remember, people tend to share the highlights, not the full story. Social media can be a source of connection, but it can also be a trigger for comparison. If you find it draining, step away.

Instead, focus on being present in your own space. Listen to music, light some candles and create a cosy atmosphere. Celebrate the small joys that you do have.

Let yourself feel

It’s okay to feel sad or lonely. Suppressing emotions can make them stronger. Allow yourself to feel how you feel. Write down your thoughts in a journal or talk to someone you trust. Acknowledging your emotions is the first step to working through them.

Loneliness doesn’t define you. It’s a feeling, not a permanent state. Be kind to yourself and take things one step at a time.

Takeaway

Loneliness at Christmas is more common than you think. It’s okay to feel it and it’s okay to take steps to combat it. Reach out to others, whether friends, family or through volunteering. Make plans that bring you joy. Limit time on social media and let yourself feel your emotions without judgment.

The festive season doesn’t have to be about fitting into someone else’s idea of Christmas. It can be a time for self-care, reflection and finding connections in unexpected places.

For more help and support, see below.