Personalising onboarding will save leaders money | Warwick Business School

Numerous studies and surveys over the years have shown the importance of successfully onboarding new recruits.

Employees are at most risk of leaving their job in those first months when they gain a sense of whether they fit with the job itself, with their colleagues, and with the culture of the organisation.

Successful onboarding is also crucial in helping employees to hit the ground running and be productive members of the organisation as quickly as possible. It provides them with an understanding of the processes involved in their work; the key people they will need to work with; the systems that will support their work; and the formal and informal culture that dictates how things get done.

If you are a job seeker or someone looking to boost their career, then WeAreTheCity has thousands of free career-related articles. From interview tips, CV advice to training and working from home, you can find all our career advice articles here.