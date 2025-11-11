Pillow | Drop Your Baggage campaign & move from surviving to thriving

November
13nov10:0016:00Start Up and Small Business Expo | Polka Dot Events/ Avidity Hotels
13/11/2025 10:00 - 16:00(GMT+00:00)
Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel
Rockingham Road, Corby, NN17 2AE
Come check out the Start Up and Small Business Expo, where you can discover new businesses and network with fellow entrepreneurs!
Start Up and Small Business Expo
Welcome to the Start Up and Small Business Expo! Join us at the Rockingham Forest Hotel for a day filled with networking, learning, and growth opportunities for your business. Connect with fellow entrepreneurs, discover new products and services, and gain valuable insights from industry experts. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your small business to the next level, this event is the perfect place to be. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to expand your business horizons!
13nov13:0014:00The Rebellious Business Networking Event | Rebellious Business
13/11/2025 13:00 - 14:00(GMT+00:00)
No beige small talk. No boring intros. No salesy nonsense. Just real people, genuine conversation, and business magic waiting to happen. What’s This
This isn’t your average “so what do you do?” Zoom snooze-fest.
This is The Rebellious Business Networking Event — the one that refuses to play by the boring corporate rules.
We’ve ditched the stiff intros, awkward icebreakers, and those weird, staged elevator pitches that make everyone’s soul leave their body.
Instead, you’ll get one hour of genuine connection, plenty of laughs (and probably a few spit-out-your-tea moments), and a room full of humans who actually get it.
Zero Corporate SH★T – Be yourself. That’s literally the point. No pretending. No LinkedIn voices.
Connection-First Games – Fun breakout challenges that help you meet people naturally (and remember their names afterwards).
Real Conversations – None of that “so… what do you do?” small talk. You’ll actually talk about stuff that matters.
Collaboration Energy – Meet your next client, partner, or business bestie without it feeling forced.
Surprise Rebel Moments – You might win something. You might laugh-snort on camera. Either way, you’ll leave buzzing.
You, if you’re a coach, consultant, creative, service provider — or just a business rebel who’s over the fake, buttoned-up networking scene.
We’re talking about people who’d rather connect than pitch. People who build businesses with personality.
If that sounds like you, welcome home.
We’re Cordelia & Caroline, your rebellious ring-leaders.
We met at a networking event (yep, the irony’s not lost on us), became business besties, and built Rebellious Business, a company for entrepreneurs who are bored of the beige.
We’ve hosted thousands of rebels, helped countless people find clients, collaborators, and even business “love stories”… all through connection that actually feels human.
This isn’t just a networking event. It’s a movement for people who want to build businesses their way, real, rebellious, and full of personality.
Come hang out, meet your people, and see why rebels never network alone.
19nov10:0013:00MenoMinds – Free Training for Women in Business | Menospace & Minds That Work
19/11/2025 10:00 - 13:00(GMT+00:00)
Introducing MenoMinds – Free Training for Women in Business
We’re excited to share MenoMinds, a fully funded programme created by Menospace and Minds That Work, supporting women in business, freelancing, or entrepreneurship through the emotional and mental challenges of menopause.
Wednesday 19th November | 10:00am – 1:00pm (UK)
Live on Zoom | 💷 Free (funded by NEBOSH’s Social Purpose Programme)
Menopause can affect confidence, focus and wellbeing — MenoMinds helps you take back control with practical tools and a supportive community.
You’ll explore the CARE Framework:
Includes a digital workbook and invitation to monthly community groups on sleep, nutrition and stress management.
Freelancers, entrepreneurs, and women in small or micro-businesses (under 50 employees).
Facilitators: Haley White (Menospace) and Victoria Brookbank (Minds That Work)
19nov12:3018:00Masculinity in the Workplace - 2025 (In-person)
19/11/2025 12:30 - 18:00(GMT+00:00)
Conway Hall
25 Red Lion Square, London, WC1R 4RL
Brought to you by Token Man and The Hobbs Consultancy.
Welcome to Masculinity in the Workplace, designed specifically to engage men with creating inclusive cultures. Marking International Men’s Day, the objective of our event is to give men both the reason and the skills to lean into the conversation, while also providing women and non-binary people with the confidence to engage more men in culture change. Because ultimately we can only make real change by working together.
Date: Weds Nov 19 2025
Time: 12.30pm to 6pm
Location: Conway Hall, 25 Red Lion Square, London, WC1R 4RL
Our speakers will share their insights and experiences, shedding light on the evolving dynamics of masculinity, leadership and culturein diverse work environments. You’ll have the chance to ask questions, participate in interactive sessions, and network with like-minded professionals.
The theme for this year is ‘Supporting Boys to Men to Role Models’. This year’s event will seek to understand the concerns and barriers that are in the way for boys and men, particularly looking at key inflection points in their lives. It will equip parents, leaders, friends and persons of significance in the lives of young men with the tools for self-reflection, effective role modelling and courageous conversations..
It will suggest that status-seeking and risk-taking behaviours are innate as boys become men, look at how this shows up for boys in 2025 and question what support could help these boys have a more positive initiation in to adulthood so that they are ready for the workplace. We know that there is a reverse gender pay gap and that schools aren’t preparing students in the same way to enter the professional workplace – what needs to be done?
We will look at the behaviours that are role modelled by men once they are in the workplace. Is it healthy for us to look for male role models, or is a search for positive behaviours more effective? What can we learn from how men are represented on screen and in the media? And what can we do to support our men once they are in the workplace?
This site is for the in-person experience. Otherwise you can register for the online version here.
FYI – lunch will not be provided
This event is for anyone passionate about creating more inclusive, equitable, diverse and human workplaces, and we welcome attendees of all identities and expressions.
Historically, our audience has included around 60% men and 40% women or non-binary people, with a wide range of roles and lived experiences.
This year, we’re especially keen to welcome CEOs, HRDs, CMOs, Inclusion & Diversity leaders, People & Culture teams, and anyone working to engage men more effectively in their organisations. Whether you’re a parent, people manager, or someone invested in systemic culture change, this event is for you.
By attending, you’ll be joining a growing community of people committed to reshaping masculinity, unlocking allyship, and building workplace cultures where everyone can thrive – from boys and young men to senior leaders and everyone in between.
20novAll DayDigital Transformation Conference
20/11/2025 All Day(GMT+00:00)
Mercure London Earls Court
London
Ready to transform your business in the digital age? The upcoming Digital Transformation Conference UK promises an exceptional opportunity for leaders who want to accelerate change, embrace innovation and shape
Explore how industry leaders are redefining digital and business transformation. Learn proven strategies, gain fresh perspectives, and connect with peers shaping the future of technology and enterprise. Tactical & practical content to drive your transformation efforts.
Throughout the day, delegates can look forward to a diverse programme of content exploring every aspect of digital transformation, business change, and innovation. Hear best practices, lessons learned, and insights into real-world challenges from leaders driving progress across digital, technology and IT.
If you’re a C-suite leader, head of innovation, transformation or IT, this is the place to be. Whether you’re just starting your journey or looking to scale up, you’ll leave with fresh ideas, new contacts and a renewed sense of direction.
20novAll DayTechWomen100 Awards 2025 | Winners Awards Ceremony