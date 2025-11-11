BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

Pillow | Drop Your Baggage campaign & move from surviving to thriving

11/11/2025
We are building Pillow.

A new kind of safe space helping women move from surviving to thriving.
We are launching the Drop Your Baggage Campaign, Invitng all women to be part of a mass anonymous storytelling movement — a way to lighten what they’ve been carrying, while helping shape a safe space for others to heal too.
We want as many women as possible to engage with this — so please, spread the word, share the link, and help us build something that can truly make a difference. 💛

Click the link to begin.

Drop your baggage here

