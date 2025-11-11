Pillow | Drop Your Baggage campaign & move from surviving to thriving

What’s This All About?

This isn’t your average “so what do you do?” Zoom snooze-fest.

This is The Rebellious Business Networking Event — the one that refuses to play by the boring corporate rules.

We’ve ditched the stiff intros, awkward icebreakers, and those weird, staged elevator pitches that make everyone’s soul leave their body.

Instead, you’ll get one hour of genuine connection, plenty of laughs (and probably a few spit-out-your-tea moments), and a room full of humans who actually get it.

What to Expect

Zero Corporate SH★T – Be yourself. That’s literally the point. No pretending. No LinkedIn voices.

Connection-First Games – Fun breakout challenges that help you meet people naturally (and remember their names afterwards).

Real Conversations – None of that “so… what do you do?” small talk. You’ll actually talk about stuff that matters.

Collaboration Energy – Meet your next client, partner, or business bestie without it feeling forced.

Surprise Rebel Moments – You might win something. You might laugh-snort on camera. Either way, you’ll leave buzzing.

Who’s It For?

You, if you’re a coach, consultant, creative, service provider — or just a business rebel who’s over the fake, buttoned-up networking scene.

We’re talking about people who’d rather connect than pitch. People who build businesses with personality.

If that sounds like you, welcome home.

Meet Your Hosts

We’re Cordelia & Caroline, your rebellious ring-leaders.

We met at a networking event (yep, the irony’s not lost on us), became business besties, and built Rebellious Business, a company for entrepreneurs who are bored of the beige.

We’ve hosted thousands of rebels, helped countless people find clients, collaborators, and even business “love stories”… all through connection that actually feels human.

Join the Rebellion

This isn’t just a networking event. It’s a movement for people who want to build businesses their way, real, rebellious, and full of personality.

Come hang out, meet your people, and see why rebels never network alone.