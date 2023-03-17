Pinky Lilani explains how city women can unplug from their ‘always on’ city lifestyle to boost their wellbeing and still be successful

We live in fast-moving times with a multitude of distractions competing for our attention. As a result, convenience has become the backbone of our ‘always on’ city schedules.

It’s tough to slow down when our lives are hectic and over-booked but that’s exactly what we need to do to boost our wellbeing says internationally acclaimed champion of women, Pinky Lilani, (OBE, CBE).

The author, who was listed as one of the 100 most powerful women in the UK and one of WeAreTheCity’s top 50 Trailblazers, will be speaking about kindness, success and wellbeing at the forthcoming Niroshini Luxury Transformative retreat. She says that in addition to resetting, embracing values (including kindness) can also help you to feel energised to tackle any challenges head-on. Adopting this more considerate pace doesn’t mean that you can’t also be successful in the city.

The founder of The Women of the Future Programme will be outlining the secrets to her success to attendees at the forthcoming Niroshini Luxury Transformative Retreat.

In Partnership with Niroshini Cosmetic Acupuncture, Pinky Lilani offers a 10-point plan on how you can stop going through the motions, unplug from your ‘always on’ city lifestyle and enrich your life:

Kindness is an asset.

Research shows that your brain releases feel-good chemicals when you undertake an act of kindness. Doing a selfless act helps others and it also gives your mind and body a boost. It’s easy to send a what’s app message or click the ‘like’ button on social media but why not take the time to write a kind note? Being kind does not need to be difficult or costly. Being kind can be as simple as listening to someone, showing an interest or simply smiling or saying hello to a stranger.

Try something new

Inject some excitement into your week by expanding your horizons. Ask yourself, when was the last time that you did something for the first time? Taking up new challenges or learning new skills can be daunting but it can also be thrilling.

Connect with new contacts

Get out of your comfort zone and meet people who are different from yourself. You may learn something new or be introduced to new opportunities. If you are shy when meeting new people, ask them about themselves and their life stories. Show your interest in others, it’s ok to let them lead the way.

Asking for help is a sign of strength

Turn to people to help you on your journey. Remember that it’s ok that you can’t do everything. Focus on what you do well and surround yourself with others who can do what you can’t do. Remember, asking for help is a sign of strength not weakness.

Get away from your desk and device

At work, instead of taking lunch breaks and switching off for an hour by going for a walk or to the pub with colleagues, we’re ‘always on,’ desk-bound and glued to screens. These sedentary ways of working make us more stressed. Get into the habit of taking your lunch break away from your desk and your device.

It’s good to talk

Remember those BT adverts “It’s good to talk” promoting the therapeutic benefits of talking? In modern times, this has been replaced with instant messages. This doesn’t have the same health benefits as meeting people in person. The deeper conversations gained from talking and meeting people in person allow you to de-stress and connect.

Get outdoors

New isolating habits of binge TV watching, exercising indoors and working from home have led to less time outdoors in nature and in natural sunlight which is imperative for good health. Being outdoors raises our spirits and vitality. Going outdoors is also an opportunity to disconnect in a way that’s truly rejuvenating. Next time you go for a walk, switch off the phone, no beeps, bells or texts. It will feel decadent.

Be mindful

Be present and be grateful for the now rather than the pursuit for more. If you are content, you are king. Learn to enjoy the feeling of being present, this could be the sensation of a cup of coffee without distraction, or the sight of the sun emerging from the clouds.

Be you

We all have different assets so aim to be the best version of yourself. Don’t try to be somebody else.

Finally

After a long day, it’s important to rest and refuel. Take time out to do things that help you unwind and bring you pleasure.

About Pinky Lilani OBE and CBE

Pinky Lilani CBE DL CMgr CCMI, is an internationally acclaimed champion for women. She is the force behind the Women of the Future Programme, a portfolio of global events, projects and networks that support women and celebrate their talent and success.

Over the last 25 years, Pinky has worked hard to address issues of gender equality and diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Pinky has won several awards for her work and was listed as one of the “100 most powerful women in the UK” by BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. She was also featured on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

She is also an Ambassador for the Tiffany Circle of the Red Cross. In 2007, Pinky was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), for services to charity and as Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), in 2015 for services to women in business.