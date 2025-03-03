BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

03/03/2025
,

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month | Why women need to talk about it too

When we think about prostate cancer, we often see it as a “men’s issue.” But the truth is, prostate cancer affects women too—whether it’s our partners, fathers, brothers, friends or colleagues. As women, we play a crucial role in encouraging the men in our lives to take their health seriously.

March is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s the perfect time to start those important conversations, raise awareness and get involved. Here’s why it matters and how you can help.

Why should women care about prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK. Around 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed in their lifetime, and for Black men, that rises to 1 in 4. The risk increases with age, especially after 50. Despite this, many men delay getting checked, often because they don’t recognise the symptoms or feel uncomfortable talking about it.

That’s where we come in. Women are often the health advocates in families, the ones who encourage doctor visits, book appointments and spot changes in behaviour. By being aware of the risks, we can help the men we love detect prostate cancer early, when it’s most treatable.

Spotting the signs

Many men don’t notice symptoms in the early stages, which makes regular check-ups even more important. But when symptoms do appear, they might include:

  • Frequent urination (especially at night)
  • Difficulty starting or stopping urination
  • Weak flow or feeling like the bladder isn’t emptying fully
  • Blood in urine or semen
  • Pain or discomfort in the lower back, hips or pelvis

If you notice a loved one complaining about any of these issues—or avoiding conversations about their health, it might be time for a gentle nudge towards the GP.

How women can get involved

Start the conversation

Many men don’t talk about health concerns until it’s too late. Ask them if they’ve had a check-up recently, or if they know about the PSA blood test, which can help detect prostate cancer early.

Encourage a GP visit

If the man in your life is over 50 (or over 45 and at higher risk), remind him to speak to his GP. A simple blood test could make all the difference.

Get involved in fundraising

From charity runs to bake sales, there are plenty of ways to support organisations working to improve prostate cancer awareness and treatment.

Wear blue and spread awareness

Prostate Cancer UK’s symbol is the Man of Men’ badge—why not wear one to show your support? You can also join the social media campaign using #ProstateCancerAwareness.

Attend an event

There are fantastic UK-based events throughout March where you can learn more and get involved.

Upcoming UK events for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

If you’re looking to take action, here are some key events happening in March 2025:

March for Men 2025 – Join thousands of people walking to raise funds for prostate cancer research in cities across the UK.

The Big Blue Day – Schools, workplaces and communities will be wearing blue and hosting fundraising events.

Prostate Cancer UK Live Q&A – A free webinar with medical experts answering questions about prostate cancer detection and treatment.

Men’s health pop-ups – Across the UK, mobile clinics will be offering free health checks, including PSA tests and advice.

Charity football matches – Local and professional teams will be holding matches to raise awareness and funds.

Final thoughts

Prostate cancer may not directly affect women, but it affects the people we love. By raising awareness, encouraging check-ups and supporting research, we can help save lives.

This March, let’s make a difference together. Whether it’s reminding a partner to book a GP appointment, attending an event or simply sharing information, every action counts.

Let’s stand together for men’s health.

Resources & support

If you or someone you know needs more information, these organisations can help:

Prostate Cancer UK   |   Macmillan Cancer Support   |   NHS Prostate Cancer Guide   |   Cancer Research UK

