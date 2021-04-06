Real Returns™ Europe 2021 | Restart Your Career at Credit Suisse

For the eighth consecutive year, Credit Suisse is running the Real ReturnsTM program which is designed to re-engage experienced, talented professionals who have taken a career break.

Credit Suisse is also delighted to announce the expansion of the program to Paris and Madrid. Real Returns is a paid employment program helping to facilitate a transition back into financial services. The program will run for 16 weeks, starting on September 6, 2021 and finishing December 24, 2021.

Virtual Information Session

On 14th April 2021 at 13:00 – 14:00 Credit Suisse is hosting a virtual session during which you will have the opportunity to meet their program manager, learn more about the recruitment process and other potential applicants. The program team will share key 2021 program information and their views on successfully re-integrating back into the work force. You will also have the opportunity to interact with the team by submitting any questions during the live session. This can be viewed from your computer or phone, you just need to register using this link:

Real Returns™ launch event with Women Returners

On 5th May 2021 Credit Suisse together with Women Returners will host a virtual event where you can hear first-hand from previous participants and senior management about their experiences of Real Returns. The program team will also share key 2021 program information, details about their recruitment process and their views on how to successfully re-integrate back into the work force. You will also have the opportunity to interact with the team by submitting any questions during the live session and participate in coaching. This can be viewed from your computer or phone, you just need to register using this link:

Real ReturnsTM provides:

An outstanding opportunity to explore a return to financial services and discover what you want next from your career. We focus on transferable skill sets as well as the expertise, interests and skills gained during your career break.

The environment to make a real impact, working on meaningful project work with clearly defined objectives, measurable goals and a framework for regular feedback.

We provide opportunities across our businesses in London, Paris & Madrid, from within our revenue generating areas, to corporate functions and technical projects in IT. We seek to offer a variety of meaningful experiences across the bank.

A series of orientation/ training sessions to acclimate you back into the business environment. You will learn about strategic business and regulatory changes in the financial services industry, undergo executive training to improve your personal impact, and have the opportunity to refresh your technology skills.

Support, mentorship and a buddy system throughout the program to ensure that you have a successful experience. We will pair you with a mentor who will be there to advise you before, during and after the program, as well as having the ongoing support of HR professionals and a dedicated line manager.

A platform to be creative and a chance to create and craft a network with positive relationships. In addition to your peers on the program and your immediate teams you will be enabled to build powerful and supportive relationships throughout the bank, through a wide variety of networking events, speaker sessions and business insights.

Your future colleagues

We are an organization which values Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) and is committed to realizing the firm’s D&I ambition which is an integral part of our global cultural values.

Your skills and experience

To be part of the Real Returns program we would be looking for the following:

A consistent track record of professional achievements gained within the financial and/or professional services sector are essential for this program.

A career break for two or more years at the point of application.

Experience at VP level or above (or equivalent) before your career break

Previous experience gained within Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Sales, Trading, Research, Private Banking, Wealth Management and Asset Management, Finance, Operations, Legal and Compliance, Audit, Risk, Chief Operating Office, Project Management, IT (technical experience – developers/ engineers etc.).

Team-player who understands the value of diversity in the workplace and is dedicated to fostering an inclusive culture in all aspects of working life so that people from all backgrounds receive equal treatment, realize their full potential and can bring their full, authentic selves to work.

You will be competitively remunerated during the program. Your participation in the program does not guarantee employment with Credit Suisse for any period of time, including after the conclusion of the program.

Europe Program Information:

Program Dates: September 6th, 2021 – December 24th, 2021

Participating Offices: London, Paris, Madrid

Application Opening: May 4th, 2021

Application Deadline: June 4th, 2021

For further information on the London, Paris, Madrid program, please visit: www.credit-suisse.com/realreturns

With any enquiries, please email: ukreal.returns@credit-suisse.com

Credit Suisse is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Welcoming diversity gives them a competitive advantage in the global marketplace and drives their success.