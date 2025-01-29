BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

29/01/2025
Recommended Book: Better Culture, Faster: Because you don’t have time for bullshit | Andrew Saffron

Most culture change programs change nothing. This book changes everything.

Most attempts at culture change fail because they don’t get under the hood of what’s really going on. As a result growth is slowed, or performance continues to fall off a cliff, or the toxic culture continues to make headlines.

It doesn’t have to be this way, and it’s easier than you might think to make real change right now. Andrew Saffron shows you exactly what to do – and how to do it – to get to the heart of your organization’s culture and change it for the better, fast.

When it comes to culture change, Andrew is my go-to expert.’ – Mark Long, CEO, Ignite

‘This very funny book will revolutionise your business. If only I had a business.’ – Jo Brand, Comedian

‘This is breathtakingly brilliant… And it will change your life. It is warm, funny, compelling and astoundingly easy to read. A must read for every leader.’ – Julie Nerney, Transformation Leader and Non-Executive Director

