14/01/2025
Recommended Book: Open When | Dr Julie Smith

Open When Book Julie Smith front cover

The new book from bestselling clinical psychologist and TikTok sensation Dr Julie Smith, author of Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?

Feeling overwhelmed? Open when… stress takes over.
Facing self-doubt? Open when… imposter syndrome strikes.
Lost your direction? Open when… you need fresh motivation.

This is the book for life’s twists and turns, when being human starts to get complicated.

A must-have companion to Dr Julie’s international bestseller Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?, which taught us the skills to strengthen our future mental health, Open When… is the book to turn to when you find yourself in the eye of the storm.

Within this book are a series of Open When style letters from Dr Julie to help navigate the moments of overwhelm, confusion or self-doubt that we all face when life gets messy.

Offering calm, clarity and a laser focus on the best way forward, each personal letter is followed by real-time tools that will help you re-frame the situation and decide on your next move.

Every chapter covers a new scenario; universal problems that each of us will likely face at some point. So, whether you’re experiencing:

  • Stress
  • Pressure to perform
  • Dealing with difficult people
  • Trying to fit in
  • Making big decisions
  • Arguments with your partner
  • Big emotions causing anxiety

Open When… brings the words you need to hear to get back on the front foot, feeling ready to take on everything life throws your way.

Praise for Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?

‘Sound wisdom, easy to gulp down. I’m sure this book is already helping lots of people.’ MATT HAIG, bestselling author of REASONS TO STAY ALIVE

‘A toolkit of deceptively simple strategies for life’s troubles. Everyone could benefit from the wisdom of Dr Smith’ i ‘BEST NON-FICTION BOOKS OF 2022’

‘Julie Smith is the psychology teacher you wish you’d had at school’ EVENING STANDARD

‘This book is a goldmine. I truly treat it like a handbook now’ STYLIST

‘It’s real, it’s authentic… Very practical and very, very helpful’ LORRAINE KELLY

‘I’m blown away by her ability to communicate difficult ideas with ease, simplicity and practicality. Amazing. Go and buy it now!’ Jay Shetty

‘If you want to feel like you have a therapist sitting across from you, empowering you with how to be your best self, this book is for you!’ Nicole LePera, New York Times bestselling author of How to Do the Work

‘Full of sound, helpful advice with life skills, from building confidence to managing stress’ Sunday Times

