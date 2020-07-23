Recommended Event: SHE’s Here launch event | Start Her Enterprise

SHE’s mission is to unlock the enormous potential and talent in young women in West Africa and beyond by investing in their futures.

Globally there are 180 million young women out of work, education or training. That is more than twice as many as young men. Sadly, women and girls are among the hardest hit by the devastating effects of COVID-19, and that means that this number is set to rise even further. Post Covid-19, there has never been more urgency and attention needed to assure young women aren’t left behind, and recent development gains lost, as the world begins to recover from the pandemic. We provide training, business skills and opportunities to deliver long term impact and unlock the potential in every woman.

SHE will be officially launching on 23 July at 4PM (BST) with a free online event featuring a fantastic line up of leading female entrepreneurs who will be revealing their success stories, what challenges they’re facing as a result of COVID and how they’re overcoming them. All these women’s stories underpin our key message to the women in West Africa that we are aiming to support – that anything is possible! Our brilliant panel features:

Julie Deane OBE – CEO and Founder of The Cambridge Satchel Company. Julie invested just £600 to get The Cambridge Satchel Company off the ground from her kitchen table. The company now employs more than 140 people selling to over 120 countries and have graced catwalks from London to New York. The bags have appeared in shows including Girls, The Good Wife and Gossip Girl and on the shoulders of celebrities including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Alexa Chung.

– CEO and Founder SpaBreaks.com – the largest spa online booking company in Europe. Roni Savage – CEO and Founder of the multi award winning Jomas Associates. Roni has triumphed in a traditionally man’s world, the only woman in the UK running an engineering company of this size.

CEO and Founder of the multi award winning Jomas Associates. Roni has triumphed in a traditionally man’s world, the only woman in the UK running an engineering company of this size. Afua Adom – Presenter and Journalist who contributes weekly to primetime shows such as This Morning, GMB and the BBC.

There will also be a chance for an audience Q&A and to hear from some of the incredible women we support. Through this event we hope to build a strong inclusive community, encouraging valuable and insightful discussions and an opportunity to meet like minded people.

