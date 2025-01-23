Recommended Podcast: Girlboss Radio

It’s midwinter and the days are short, so ideal for a comedy ‘warm up’ and an opportunity to commune with your funny bones. Spend an action-packed day with us and unleash your inner stand up diva, explore ideas for an award-winning sitcom or simply enjoy the ride with some like-minded women.

Saturday 1st February

Venue: The Groucho Club, London

10.00am to 5.00pm

Funny Women presents a one-day event designed to take you on a comedy journey without it being scary! During the Winter Warm Up you will be introduced to some well known techniques to help you perform, write or create comedy or inject some humour into your everyday interactions, at work or play.

Full price £215 inc VAT

Use code ‘Partner_WW’ for 50% discount

Need a confidence boost?

Want to write new comedy material and develop your performance style?

Performing stand up comedy, presenting online or speaking in public for the first time?

Nervous about using humour?

Want to make new friends and influence people?!

Led by Funny Women founder Lynne Parker with some additional guidance from two incredible guest experts, the day will culminate in a showcase for you to show off what you’ve created.

Lynne Parker, the founder of Funny Women, has been running her comedy workshops since 2009 and has witnessed the genesis of many comedy careers through the Funny Women Awards and our programme of community events. Her initiative and guidance has enabled hundreds of women to gain the confidence to perform on stage and in the boardroom. Now that ‘performances’ have expanded to both in person and online environments, communication and presentation skills are a top priority.

Nic Lamont is an actor, writer and creative producer working in comedy, theatre, television and film. Her work has been featured on BBC, Amazon and Netflix. One half of creepy comedy duo The Twins Macabre, she has toured national and international theatres. Nic’s full length plays dark comedy plays The Darklings, What the Dolls Saw and Mary Shelley: Muthamonster have been produced in venues across London. Specialising in Improvisation and Character Comedy, Nic is also co-director of performing arts company Medway Play Lab CIC and runs regular improvisation workshops in Kent. As part of the Glitter Project, Nic is the Medway Producer for Funny Women, hosting monthly Mentoring Meet-Ups and Open Mic nights.

Anna Coane is a TV series producer with 20 years’ experience of making scripted and unscripted comedy, entertainment and fact/ent shows for all the major broadcasters (including BBC, C4, C5, ITV, Sky, Comedy Central, TLC, and Discovery). She is experienced in the studio, on location, and in the edit, and her credits include The Graham Norton Show, Saturday Kitchen, Live At The Electric, Celebrity Big Brother, Peep Show, and more. Anna has written, script edited, and overseen the script process on numerous series, most recently I Can Do It You Can Too (80 scripts for CBeebies). She has written with/for some of the biggest names in UK comedy and entertainment, including Julian Clary, Josh Widdecombe, Omid Djalili, Alexander Armstrong, Julie Walters, Tom Allen, Suzi Ruffell, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Lowe, Steph Todd and more…

This workshop covers:

Building the confidence to perform

Developing your personal style or ‘persona’

Introducing techniques to create new material

Writing and developing comedy

Advice on how to ‘up your game’ and be memorable.

What’s included?

The Groucho Club is the perfect winter hide away for this event. Tea, coffee, morning pastries, light lunch bites and cookies are included in your ticket price. Common food intolerances and preferences are taken into account.

Testimonials:

‘I recently took part in Stand Up to Stand Out. As a woman who has fought her way through business for many years now, determined in my mission to be ‘me’ – I really enjoyed Lynne’s approach. Being yourself, being ready to tell stories, laugh, amuse yourselves and each other – surely that’s all part of life?’

‘Too often we are restricted by the expectations of others, especially as a woman in business. This session was expertly led by Lynne, who made everyone feel welcome, but also emboldened. Within no time, absolute strangers were giggling hysterically and cheering each other on.’

‘I recently attended the Stand Up to Stand Out Workshop at the Groucho Club. It really pushed me out of my comfort zone but I felt supported by Lynne in this. I will be able to use what I learnt about the power of humour and my increased confidence in storytelling to deliver more compelling client presentations and, who knows, maybe even try stand up!’

‘Lynne is the most knowledgeable person I have met during my comedy career and I would recommend her to anyone/if not everyone; whether you’re starting out in comedy or you would like to be better at public speaking/improving your confidence – Lynne is the person to work with – she is hilarious, empowering and incredibly kind.’

‘I had a wonderful time on the Stand Up to Stand Out workshop. Lynne coached us with skill and humanity, creating a community from a group of strangers. And we were all really funny! To any woman thinking of going on the course, I’d say it’s one of the best investments you can make in yourself.’

Half price for members of The Groucho Club and Funny Women Patreon Members.