Recommended Podcast: How to Own the Room Podcast | Viv Groskop

Inspirational women share advice on presenting and confidence, with comedian and writer Viv Groskop. Want to learn the secrets of brilliant public speaking?

Each episode, Viv chats to a guest about what owning the room means to them. What is their approach to commanding attention and respect in the workplace, and beyond?

This is the place to hear personal experiences of wonderful women at the top of their game, as they talk all things power, presence and performance.

You’ll find lots of practical advice for developing great presentation skills, finding your voice and turbo-charging confidence. Plus masterclasses with tips and tricks on overcoming nerves, curing imposter syndrome, and knowing how to prepare. Our agenda is to inspire every woman to shine in the spotlight and push outside her comfort zone.

Guests have included Hillary Clinton with her thoughts on public speaking (and pant suits!); broadcaster Gabby Logan on building resilience and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Isabel Wilkerson on cultivating self-belief. Not to mention the likes of Margaret Atwood, Professor Mary Beard and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. You’ll find words of wisdom from entrepreneurs and CEOs; award-winning writers, actors and activists; politicians and therapists. Check out the back catalogue: it’s an amazingly rich resource that’s built up since the podcast started in 2018, with Nigella Lawson as our first guest!

How to Own the Room is the brainchild of presenter Viv Groskop, an award-winning writer, comedian, broadcaster and performance coach. She switched from journalism to stand-up comedy in her late thirties and became fascinated by stereotypical ideas around women and performance. She passionately believes that being yourself in front of other people is a skill we can all master, to enrich our emotional and practical lives. She is one of the most sought-after speakers for stand-up, MCing, awards hosting and keynote speaking.

Viv’s best-selling ‘How to Own the Room: Women and the Art of Brilliant Speaking’ formed the basis for this podcast. Her other titles include ‘Lift As You Climb: Women and the Art of Ambition’ and ‘Happy High Status: How to be Effortlessly Confident’.