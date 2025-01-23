Recommended Podcast: In Good Company | Otegha Uwagba

A culture and ideas podcast covering everything from work and feminism to race and money, hosted by bestselling author Otegha Uwagba, and featuring interviews with some of the most exciting cultural voices of the moment.
In Good Company, hosted by the brilliant Otegha Uwagba, is a must-listen for women navigating the modern working world. With her signature wit and no-nonsense style, Otegha offers practical advice, thought-provoking discussions and empowering insights that resonate with ambitious women everywhere.
The podcast covers a wide range of topics, from career growth and financial independence to creative challenges and personal fulfilment. Each episode features candid conversations with inspiring guests, including entrepreneurs, writers and industry leaders, who share their journeys, struggles and successes.
What makes In Good Company stand out is its refreshing honesty. Otegha doesn’t shy away from tackling the difficult questions or addressing the realities women face in the workplace. Whether it’s imposter syndrome, negotiating pay rises, or balancing ambition with self-care, the podcast provides relatable advice that feels like a chat with a trusted mentor.
Whether you’re looking to redefine your career, find inspiration, or simply enjoy thoughtful discussions, In Good Company is your go-to podcast. Tune in on Otegha’s website or wherever you get your podcasts, and join the conversation. It’s the career boost you didn’t know you needed.
