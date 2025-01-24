Recommended Podcast: It Takes A Village | Delina Medhin

It Takes a Village, hosted by the dynamic Delina Medhin, is a podcast that celebrates the power of community, collaboration and connection. Delina brings her warmth, curiosity and deep understanding of creative industries to every episode, exploring the many ways people come together to support one another in their journeys.
The podcast dives into conversations with a diverse range of guests, from artists and entrepreneurs to industry leaders and changemakers. Together, they uncover the behind-the-scenes stories of creative success – the mentors who guided them, the teams who supported them and the communities that lifted them up. It’s a refreshing reminder that no one achieves their dreams alone.
What makes It Takes a Village truly special is its focus on the human stories behind achievement. Delina’s thoughtful questions and engaging style draw out honest insights about the challenges and triumphs of building something meaningful. The podcast doesn’t shy away from the hard truths of creativity, like burnout, imposter syndrome and self-doubt, but it also celebrates the joy and fulfilment that come from creating with others.
Listeners will leave each episode feeling inspired and reminded of the importance of building their own “village.” Whether it’s through friendships, mentorships or professional networks, It Takes a Village highlights the strength found in connection.
Tune in on your favourite podcast platform and join Delina as she uncovers the beauty of collaboration and the magic of community. This podcast is more than just stories – it’s a celebration of the people who make the journey worthwhile.
