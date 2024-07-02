BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

02/07/2024
, , ,

Recommended Podcast: Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty

Home > Podcasts > Lifestyle > Recommended Podcast: Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty

Let’s Be Clear… a new podcast from Shannen Doherty.

The actress will open up like never before in a live memoir.  She will cover everything from her TV and film credits, to her Stage IV cancer battle, friendships, divorces and more.

She will share her own personal stories, how she manages the lows all while celebrating the highs, and her hopes and dreams for the future.

As Shannen says, it doesn’t matter how many times you fall, it’s about how you get back up.

So, LET’S BE CLEAR… this is the truth and nothing but.

Join Shannen Doherty each week.

LISTEN HERE

Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU
TechWomen100 Awards 2024 Nominations open

Upcoming Events

July

05julAll Day06Worthing Pride 2024 | Worthing Pride Ltd

09jul20:1521:45Connecting Mums returning to work | Online

10jul08:3017:30WoMen In Finance Summit 2024

10jul12:3013:30Menopause & Neurodivergence webinar

17jul17:3023:59Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2024

19julAll DayIsle of Wight Pride Launch Party 2024

23jul10:0012:30Fully Accredited | Menopause Awareness for Managers

24julAll Day25UnderOne Festival

24jul12:3013:15Menopause: Workplace challenges & solutions webinar

25jul19:0020:00The science of procrastination: Understanding and overcoming the delay Loop | Go To Yellow

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

02/07/2024

Recommended Read: Much More To Come | Eleanor Mills

01/07/2024

Making the most of maternity leave

28/06/2024

Find Your Flourish Now | Stop Waiting for the “Perfect” Job to Be Happy

28/06/2024

Recommended Read: Lucky Girl: Unveiling the Secrets of Manifesting a Lucky Life | Georgie May