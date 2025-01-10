BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

10/01/2025
, , , , ,

Recommended Podcast: Miss me? | Lily Allen & Miquita Oliver

Home > Podcasts > Comedy Podcasts > Recommended Podcast: Miss me? | Lily Allen & Miquita Oliver

Lily Allen & Miquita Oliver

Miss Me? is a podcast featuring singer-songwriter Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver. The show centres on their transatlantic conversations, where they discuss personal experiences and notable cultural events.

The podcast offers a blend of personal anecdotes and discussions on various topics, providing listeners with an intimate glimpse into the lives of the hosts.

Recent episodes have covered subjects such as loneliness, New Year’s resolutions and holiday traditions. For instance, in the episode titled “Listen Bitch! My Loneliness Is Killing Me,” Lily and Miquita address questions about loneliness, sharing their insights and experiences. In “Oh My 2025!” they reflect on past New Year’s Eve experiences and discuss their resolutions for the upcoming year. Another episode, “Listen Bitchmas!” focuses on Christmas-related topics, where the hosts answer listener questions about the holiday season.

The podcast also features guest appearances, adding diverse perspectives to the conversations. For example, in the episode “Put The Tweezers Away… with Andi Oliver,” the hosts are joined by chef Andi Oliver to discuss topics like grief, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and the evolving fine dining scene. In “Wallace and Vomit,” actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe joins the discussion, covering subjects such as working with Gregg Wallace, acting experiences, and reality television.

Miss Me? is available for streaming on BBC Sounds, offering listeners a mix of humour, candid discussions and cultural commentary. The podcast has garnered positive feedback for its engaging content and the chemistry between the hosts.

Listeners can access all episodes through the BBC Sounds platform. The show provides a platform for Lily and Miquita to reconnect and share their perspectives on various aspects of life, making it a relatable and entertaining listen for audiences.

LISTEN HERE

Check out our recommended podcasts here. Whether you’re navigating the ups and downs of parenting, embracing the journey through midlife, or looking for career advice to level up your professional game, we’ve got something for everyone. Dive in and discover inspiring stories, expert tips, and practical insights to support you every step of the way.

Rising Stars 2025 Nominations Open banner
Themis20 Montage Banner
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Upcoming Events

Current Month

January

20jan(jan 20)12:0024(jan 24)14:00Funny Women | Comedy Crash Course

28jan18:0020:00Women Pivoting to Digital | Explore What’s Possible for Your Career

29jan12:0013:0029/01/2025 | Rising Star Awards tips and tricks for an outstanding awards entry with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE

01feb10:0017:00Funny Women | Stand Up To Stand Out - Winter Warm Up

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

08/01/2025

Recommended Podcast: NewlyWeds | Sophie Habboo & Jamie Laing

23/12/2024

Recommended Podcast: The Self Love Revolution | Lu Featherstone

16/12/2024

Recommended Podcast: More Than Marketing | Del Parsons

Davinia Taylor | Hack Your Health podcast
21/11/2024

Recommended Podcast: Davinia Taylor | Hack Your Health