Recommended Podcast: Miss me? | Lily Allen & Miquita Oliver

Miss Me? is a podcast featuring singer-songwriter Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver. The show centres on their transatlantic conversations, where they discuss personal experiences and notable cultural events.
The podcast offers a blend of personal anecdotes and discussions on various topics, providing listeners with an intimate glimpse into the lives of the hosts.
Recent episodes have covered subjects such as loneliness, New Year’s resolutions and holiday traditions. For instance, in the episode titled “Listen Bitch! My Loneliness Is Killing Me,” Lily and Miquita address questions about loneliness, sharing their insights and experiences. In “Oh My 2025!” they reflect on past New Year’s Eve experiences and discuss their resolutions for the upcoming year. Another episode, “Listen Bitchmas!” focuses on Christmas-related topics, where the hosts answer listener questions about the holiday season.
The podcast also features guest appearances, adding diverse perspectives to the conversations. For example, in the episode “Put The Tweezers Away… with Andi Oliver,” the hosts are joined by chef Andi Oliver to discuss topics like grief, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and the evolving fine dining scene. In “Wallace and Vomit,” actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe joins the discussion, covering subjects such as working with Gregg Wallace, acting experiences, and reality television.
Miss Me? is available for streaming on BBC Sounds, offering listeners a mix of humour, candid discussions and cultural commentary. The podcast has garnered positive feedback for its engaging content and the chemistry between the hosts.
Listeners can access all episodes through the BBC Sounds platform. The show provides a platform for Lily and Miquita to reconnect and share their perspectives on various aspects of life, making it a relatable and entertaining listen for audiences.
