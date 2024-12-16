Recommended Podcast: More Than Marketing | Del Parsons

More Than Marketing is a podcast for ambitious female entrepreneurs who are ready to grow scale and elevate their business. Del walks you through what it takes to build a business you love without compromising on your precious time with family and friends.
Del is a Chartered Marketer and Certified Mastercoach, with a degree in psychology and ILM in Leadership and Management. Founder of Del Parsons Coaching, and Podcast Host of ‘More Than Marketing’ she is ‘The No-Nonsense Business Coach and Marketing Mentor’, on a mission to give business owners and founders the skills, confidence and self-belief to sell with confidence.
Having learnt the art of selling from a young age working in her Auntie’s shop and feeling the power of customer service and connection, Del, a natural communicator, was always set for this path. Her blend of brand marketing work and her ventures as a founder into entrepreneurship combine, to provide a powerful mentor for her clients.
She knows how to manage budgets and create stand-out marketing, and also how it feels to be stunted by self-doubt and questioning yourself and your worth, something many founders find a barrier to marketing.
As well as being an agency owner Del also has a property portfolio and is part of an aviation business which she runs with her husband. She’s built businesses with 8 figure revenues for herself, as well as for clients, so can apply the lessons learnt across the board.
But Del’s focus isn’t purely financial. Having left a career she loved, when ‘doing it all’ led to exhaustion after becoming a mum, with a powered high board level role, Del is passionate about helping other women to grow businesses which enable them flexibility, to blend both sides of their lives – the ambitious career woman and the mum who wants to be there for her kids. Her struggle led to her first marriage breaking down, and herself constantly on the verge of burnout, as she frantically tried to hold it all together. She found the juggle impossible to achieve in employment, cramming ‘6 days in 4’ and feeling like she was failing from all angles. Within entrepreneurship, she’s found a work-life harmony she loves.
Also as a mum who’s fought for her SEN son within an education system which didn’t suit him, Del is acutely aware that we’re all different when it comes to our communication and learning needs, and that to flourish we need to be seen for our individuality and to be provided with structures which play to our strengths. Recognising from her own experiences that often female founders can ‘feel like ducks out of water’ after leaving corporate jobs she works closely with them to help them build confidence and skills to help them grow as entrepreneurs.
She brings a blend of business strategy, tactics and mindset coaching to give women in business the skills, confidence and belief to build a profitable, sustainable and resilient business that’s here for the long term – her focus: Doing business with ease & joy.