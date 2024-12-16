Recommended Podcast: More Than Marketing | Del Parsons

This includes reviewing your strategy and business plans, improving your marketing and selling skills and also adopting the mindset and behaviours that lead to improved business performance. Growing and leading a successful, profitable business that’s here for the long term needs more than just marketing.

Del Parsons, 48, from Chorley, Lancashire is a woman on a mission to make marketing and selling simple, having spent over 20 years working in agencies with clients including; L’Oreal, Sainsbury’s and Compare the Market… Del is now driven by her passion to ensure that every business owner and founder can get good at marketing and selling ‘stuff’ to build a long-term profitable business.

Del is a Chartered Marketer and Certified Mastercoach, with a degree in psychology and ILM in Leadership and Management. Founder of Del Parsons Coaching, and Podcast Host of ‘More Than Marketing’ she is ‘The No-Nonsense Business Coach and Marketing Mentor’, on a mission to give business owners and founders the skills, confidence and self-belief to sell with confidence.

Having learnt the art of selling from a young age working in her Auntie’s shop and feeling the power of customer service and connection, Del, a natural communicator, was always set for this path. Her blend of brand marketing work and her ventures as a founder into entrepreneurship combine, to provide a powerful mentor for her clients.

She knows how to manage budgets and create stand-out marketing, and also how it feels to be stunted by self-doubt and questioning yourself and your worth, something many founders find a barrier to marketing.

As well as being an agency owner Del also has a property portfolio and is part of an aviation business which she runs with her husband. She’s built businesses with 8 figure revenues for herself, as well as for clients, so can apply the lessons learnt across the board.

But Del’s focus isn’t purely financial. Having left a career she loved, when ‘doing it all’ led to exhaustion after becoming a mum, with a powered high board level role, Del is passionate about helping other women to grow businesses which enable them flexibility, to blend both sides of their lives – the ambitious career woman and the mum who wants to be there for her kids. Her struggle led to her first marriage breaking down, and herself constantly on the verge of burnout, as she frantically tried to hold it all together. She found the juggle impossible to achieve in employment, cramming ‘6 days in 4’ and feeling like she was failing from all angles. Within entrepreneurship, she’s found a work-life harmony she loves.

Also as a mum who’s fought for her SEN son within an education system which didn’t suit him, Del is acutely aware that we’re all different when it comes to our communication and learning needs, and that to flourish we need to be seen for our individuality and to be provided with structures which play to our strengths. Recognising from her own experiences that often female founders can ‘feel like ducks out of water’ after leaving corporate jobs she works closely with them to help them build confidence and skills to help them grow as entrepreneurs.

She brings a blend of business strategy, tactics and mindset coaching to give women in business the skills, confidence and belief to build a profitable, sustainable and resilient business that’s here for the long term – her focus: Doing business with ease & joy.

Check out our recommended podcasts here. Whether you’re navigating the ups and downs of parenting, embracing the journey through midlife, or looking for career advice to level up your professional game, we’ve got something for everyone. Dive in and discover inspiring stories, expert tips, and practical insights to support you every step of the way.