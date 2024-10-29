Recommended Podcast: Postcards From Midlife | Lorraine Candy & Trish Halpin

Are you living in a hormonal hothouse, feeling a little overwhelmed and in need of some positive, uplifting and comforting guidance on how to lead a more magnificent midlife?

Well, you’re not alone and this podcast is for you. Hosts Lorraine and Trish chat with celebrities and experts on all things midlife, from menopause and perimenopause to parenting teens via fashion, beauty, wellness, nutrition, fitness, careers, relationships and finances. The witty duo, who have been editing glossy magazines for more than two decades, have six children, two husbands, two dogs and one cat between them. They share their personal stories alongside the advice and wisdom of spirited women with extraordinary stories to tell. And they ask experts all the questions you need answered to have a healthier, happier and more harmonious second act.

