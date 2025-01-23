Recommended Podcast: Second Life | Hillary Kerr

Second Life is the perfect podcast for anyone exploring reinvention, embracing growth, or pursuing new dreams. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder of Who What Wear, this empowering series spotlights the transformative journeys of remarkable women who’ve redefined their careers and lives.
Each episode features inspiring guests who’ve boldly stepped into the unknown, transitioning from successful careers to entirely new ventures. Entrepreneurs, creatives and trailblazers share their stories of challenges, triumphs and the valuable lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Hillary’s engaging style and thoughtful conversations make every episode feel relatable and motivating. Whether it’s leaving a corporate job to start a passion project or navigating a complete life pivot, Second Life celebrates the courage it takes to start over and thrive.
What sets this podcast apart is its honest and inspiring approach, offering actionable advice and a reminder that it’s never too late to pursue what you love. Perfect for anyone considering a career shift or simply seeking a dose of inspiration, Second Life will leave you feeling energised and ready to take on your own journey.
Listen on major platforms or visit their website to hear these incredible stories of transformation.
