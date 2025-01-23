Recommended Podcast: Squiggly Career | The Squiggly Career

Squiggly Careers is a weekly podcast that will help you take control of your career development.
Every so often they take a break from talking to each other to interview other people who are leading the way in making work better. Past guests include entrepreneur and philanthropist Dame Stephanie Shirley, author of The Joy of Work Bruce Daisley, and neuroscience expert Amy Brann.
The Squiggly Careers podcast has been recommended by Harvard Business Review, Stylist, Marie Claire and Management Today.
