Recommended Podcast: Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware

Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware is a popular podcast that seamlessly blends discussions about food, family and culture. Hosted by acclaimed singer-songwriter Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie Ware, the show invites listeners into their home as they share meals and conversations with a diverse range of guests.
Each episode features a guest from various fields, including music, culture and politics. The Wares prepare a meal for their guest, creating an intimate and relaxed atmosphere that encourages open and engaging discussions. This unique setting allows for conversations that delve into personal stories, professional experiences, and of course, culinary preferences.
The podcast has hosted an impressive lineup of guests, such as Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Yotam Ottolenghi, offering listeners insights into the lives and careers of these notable figures. The combination of Lennie’s culinary expertise and Jessie’s interviewing skills results in episodes that are both entertaining and insightful.
Table Manners has been praised for its warm and inviting format, making listeners feel as though they are part of the dinner conversation. The show’s ability to connect with guests on a personal level, combined with the universal theme of food, has contributed to its widespread appeal.
The podcast is available on Spotify, where listeners can access a rich archive of episodes featuring a wide array of guests and topics. Whether you’re a food enthusiast, a fan of the guests or simply enjoy engaging conversations, Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware offers a delightful listening experience that celebrates the joys of food and the connections it fosters.
LISTEN HERE
Check out our recommended podcasts here. Whether you’re navigating the ups and downs of parenting, embracing the journey through midlife, or looking for career advice to level up your professional game, we’ve got something for everyone. Dive in and discover inspiring stories, expert tips, and practical insights to support you every step of the way.