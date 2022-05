Over The Bloody Moon shares tales and tips to boost your menopause experience from The Change Makers, inspiring women helping you to make the most of your ‘change’.

In our second series, we chat to a range of clinicians, psychologists and authors who share their tools of the trade to enhance menopause wellbeing. In our first series, we chat to resilient women, sharing their different experiences of menopause that collide with other life events. Whilst menopause is a spectrum of shades, there are lessons learned in each episode. We hope you enjoy listening to their stories and tips.