Recommended Podcast: The Confidence Conversation with Joy Burnford

The Confidence Conversation podcast with Joy Burnford explores the world of women, work and what it takes to feel more confident.

Each episode offers inspiration, stories and light-hearted discussions with business leaders and experts from around the world.

A lack of confidence is not a crime. So, if you need some motivation, inspiration or a boost of confidence, grab a cuppa, go for a dog walk, or escape for a drive and join us for today’s conversation about confidence.

Our focus for Season One is ‘Being Your Best Self’ and we’ll be joined by some amazing guests talking about finding your courage, lessons in confidence, making the most of your network and how to boost your visibility.

Joy Burnford is the Founder and Director of My Confidence Matters, and an experienced business leader, entrepreneur, and mentor.

She has over 20 years’ experience, working for several corporates and start-ups.

In 2017, Joy set up My Confidence Matters to shine a light on the importance of confidence at work and to support organisations to ensure that the gender balance is addressed. As a curator of confidence, Joy brings together experts to run leadership, coaching and mentoring programmes which inspire and motivate women to become confident future leaders. She also pioneers research relating to gender balance, leadership and confidence.

