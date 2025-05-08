Recommended Podcast: The D.A.R.E. Podcast | Professor Miranda K. Brawn

Welcome to The D.A.R.E. Podcast – a podcast series.

Join our D.A.R.E. podcast host and producer Prof Miranda K. Brawn, Founder & CEO of TMBDLF and the world’s fastest Success Mindset Coach, as she speaks to amazing leaders, entrepreneurs and celebrities who are highly successful within their fields. This will be across all industries including law, business, entertainment, media, sports, charity, finance, technology, engineering, healthcare, entrepreneurship, politics, fashion, music and much more.

D.A.R.E. is an original podcast series, providing practical insights for people of all ages and backgrounds from the classroom to the boardroom and everything in between. Get to know the people behind their success stories and hear some real talk about their journey, successful mindsets and what they “dare” our audience to do in order to be successful and happy in their lives.

Miranda is also the creator of the “D.A.R.E.” Method (Determination to Dream Bigger + Aligned Action with daily Affirmations + Realistic Self-Assessment and Resilience equals Enthusiastic and Energising results) – your transformation to a greater life starts with a successful mindset!

Our first episode includes our host and producer Prof Miranda K. Brawn sharing her thoughts behind the launch of this podcast series with snippets from our first few guests and their interviews.

By listening to this podcast, you will learn how to refocus your mindset and thought processes while being inspired and motivated to go out there and live your best life.

You can begin by subscribing, hitting the play and notification buttons!

Tune in EVERY month (on the last Friday following our official launch on 11th January 2024) and then hit the repeat button to become the best version of yourself and learn from others who are doing it today! Invest in yourself today for true success!!

Featuring some of our upcoming podcast guests with many more to come.

About The D.A.R.E. Podcast Host and producer – Professor Miranda K. Brawn

Not only has Miranda achieved great success in her portfolio career as a former investment banker, hedge fund sales trader, senior lawyer to today in her roles as a portfolio multi-sector boardroom advisor, leading global motivational speaker, world’s fastest success mindset coach, consultant, top global diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability and governance thought leader, but she has also been globally recognised for her contributions by winning numerous awards over the years, including giving back by supporting numerous global charities and launching a registered Charity called ‘The Miranda Brawn Diversity Leadership Foundation’ (TMBDLF.com) in January 2016. TMBDLF has helped thousands of young people with a ripple effect of millions to succeed with their educational and career goals.

Her knowledge, talks and programs have already helped hundreds of thousands of people and her goal is to help millions of people around the world to transform their lives by 2030, making her one of the most respected and trusted names in her field internationally. She is known for her positive energy, captivating speeches and presentations that inspire, motivate, educate and empower people to take positive action and achieve their goals, leaving a lasting positive and uplifting impression.

