Recommended Podcast: The Dr Louise Newson Podcast

You have 0 items in your cart
Every woman‘s experience of menopause is different and some may not find it a pleasurable or positive experience. Having menopause symptoms can really affect your life in a detrimental way and not enough women talk about their menopause. There is still much uncertainty about what the menopause means and how it can be managed and I hope my podcasts will empower you with the necessary information to make informed decisions regarding any treatment and lifestyle changes, and helps you turn your menopause into a positive experience that doesn‘t negatively impact your life.
For the latest free, unbiased, evidence-based information and advice visit www.balance-menopause.com, formally known as My Menopause Doctor.