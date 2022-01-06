Recommended Podcast: The Female Pilot Club

The Female Pilot Club is a club to celebrate comedy written by women!

Pilot-clubbers Kay Stonham and Abigail Burdess get women TV writers to spill their secrets, from the new and annoyingly talented, to seasoned and annoyingly successful Emmy award winners. We chat about gags and gaffs, what makes a good script great and how to survive and thrive as a female writer in the comedy industry. Featuring clips from pilots performed live at the club with the cream of British comedy talent like Greg McHugh, Sarah Hadland, Jordan Stephens, Vivienne Acheampong and Robert Webb, and resident actor Emily Chase. Join the club, have a laugh and we hope – help get great comedy on the telly!