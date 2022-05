Join Registered Nutritional Therapist Jackie Lynch as she takes you on a journey through midlife to learn how diet and lifestyle can help you take control of your menopause symptoms.

Each month Jackie covers a range of topics, from managing hot flushes or dealing with anxiety to intimate health and strong bones. She’ll introduce you to some fascinating guests who can offer real insight into managing midlife hormonal changes and challenges, so that you truly can have a happy menopause.

Find out more about the podcast and Jackie’s work by visiting well-well-well.co.uk or follow on Twitter and Instagram @WellWellWellUK.