Recommended Podcast: The Therapy Crouch

Join us for this fully accredited course, to help managers and HR better understand and support employees through menopause.

Menopause is a natural phase of life that affects individuals in various ways, and understanding its impact in the workplace is crucial for creating a supportive and inclusive environment.

Why menopause awareness matters: Menopause can have significant implications for productivity, emotional well-being, and workplace culture. By raising awareness and providing support, managers can help alleviate challenges faced by employees going through this transition.

What You’ll Learn:

Understanding the symptoms and challenges of menopause

Myths and misconceptions about menopause

Legal and ethical considerations for supporting employees

Effective communication strategies for open dialogue and support

Practical strategies including reasonable adjustments and risk assessments

Creating a supportive workplace culture that promotes inclusivity and diversity

Why choose our workshop: Our workshop offers a comprehensive understanding of menopause in the workplace, backed by expert insights and practical strategies. Through interactive sessions, case studies, and role-playing exercises, participants gain the skills and confidence needed to support employees effectively.

Key benefits:

Enhanced empathy and understanding of menopause-related challenges

Improved communication and support skills for managers

Creation of a more inclusive and supportive workplace culture

Compliance with legal and ethical responsibilities as an employer

Gain a recognised accreditation and CPD points

​Who should attend: This workshop is ideal for managers, HR professionals, and team leaders seeking to better support employees experiencing menopause. By attending this workshop, you’ll gain valuable insights and tools to create a more inclusive and supportive work environment.

​*****Attendees will be issued with a certificate from the Association of Accredited Learning showing their CPD****

