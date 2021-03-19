Recommended Podcast: Virtually Done

A podcast full of high-impact actionable steps you can implement in your business straight away, honest ramblings that need to be shared and the occasional interview with badass women from different industries and from all different stages of their businesses.

It’s time to create a business that brings you joy and wealth so that YOU can live the life YOUR dreams.

About the host:

Jemma is a 25-year-old entrepreneur working with women in business around the world, empowering them to run successful businesses that they love. After starting her journey as a virtual assistant, she soon transitioned into the role of OBM and business strategist for her clients which led to her second venture as a business mentor.

Jemma, who has a psychology background, now has a community of thousands of women with whom she shares advice, offers support and encourages them to grow and scale their businesses while also focusing on their mindset and overall happiness, through 1:1 mentoring, courses and group programmes.